R&A confirms LIV Golf Series players will be allowed to compete at Open

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 11:26 am Updated: June 22, 2022, 3:50 pm
The R&A has announced that players signed up to the breakaway LIV Golf Series can still play in next month’s Open
Players who have signed up to the breakaway LIV Golf Series will still be allowed to take their place in next month’s Open, the R&A has announced.

While the PGA Tour has issued bans to all those involved in the Saudi-backed venture after they played in the inaugural event earlier this month, organisers of last week’s US Open did not follow suit.

That stance will be followed at the year’s final major, when the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews gets under way in three weeks’ time.

The Claret Jug will be up for grabs next month
The Claret Jug will be up for grabs next month (Jane Barlow/PA)

Chief executive Martin Slumbers said: “The Open is golf’s original championship and since it was first played in 1860, openness has been fundamental to its ethos and unique appeal.

“Players who are exempt or have earned a place through qualifying for The 150th Open in accordance with the entry terms and conditions will be able to compete in the championship at St Andrews.

“We are focused on staging a world-class championship in July and celebrating this truly historic occasion for golf.

“We will invest the proceeds of The Open, as we always do, for the benefit of golf which reflects our purpose to ensure that the sport is thriving 50 years from now.”

The R&A has also increased the number of places available from final Open qualifying from 12 to 16 across the four venues of Fairmont St Andrews, Hollinwell, Prince’s and St Annes Old Links next Tuesday.

Among the players chasing a place will be 1985 champion Sandy Lyle and South African Branden Grace, who in 2017 became the first man to record a sub-63 score in a major when he shot an eight-under-par 62 at Royal Birkdale.

