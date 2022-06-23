It feels absolutely amazing – Claudia Fragapane back in England gymnastics team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It feels absolutely amazing – Claudia Fragapane back in England gymnastics team

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 3:28 pm
Claudia Fragapane is set to return at the Commonwealth Games (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Claudia Fragapane is set to return at the Commonwealth Games (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Claudia Fragapane will return to the England gymnastics team after an eight-year absence for next month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Fragapane swept the board with four gold medals in Glasgow in 2014 but missed the Gold Coast Games four years ago due to an Achilles injury.

Further injuries have hampered her top-level progress but the 24-year-old said she is relishing the opportunity to return as part of a five-strong women’s artistic team.

Sport – 2014 Commonwealth Games – Day Seven
Claudia Fragapane won four gold medals in Glasgow in 2014 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Fragapane said: “It feels absolutely amazing to be back competing for Team England eight years later – it feels even more special this time.

“Coming into Birmingham 2022 I just really want to enjoy myself. I’m so excited, I cannot wait just to get there now and compete with everyone and create more memories.”

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day One
Former world champion Joe Fraser will compete in Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Double Olympic medallist Max Whitlock and team bronze medallists Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova have elected to skip the event in order to focus on the forthcoming World Championships in Liverpool.

However, the women’s team includes Alice Kinsella, who was part of the team that claimed an unexpected podium place in Tokyo.

The men’s team is led by Birmingham-born former world champion Joe Fraser and his fellow Tokyo Olympians, Giarnni Regini-Moran and James Hall.

[[title]]

[[text]]

