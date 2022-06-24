Prosecutor calls for ex-Cheer star Jerry Harris to be given 15 years in prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prosecutor calls for ex-Cheer star Jerry Harris to be given 15 years in prison

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 2:44 am
A prosecutor has asked for Jerry Harris to receive 15 years in prison for coercing teenage boys to send him obscene photos of themselves and soliciting sex from minors at cheerleading competitions (John Locher/AP)

A prosecutor has asked for Jerry Harris to receive 15 years in prison for coercing teenage boys to send him obscene photos of themselves and soliciting sex from minors at cheerleading competitions.

Lawyers for Harris, a former star of the Netflix documentary series Cheer, are seeking a sentence of six years.

Assistant US Attorney Kelly Guzman wrote in a sentencing memo late on Wednesday that Harris used “his status as a competitive cheerleader, his social media persona, and eventually his celebrity and money, to persuade and entice his young victims to engage in sexually explicit conduct for him or with him”.

Hand reaches toward Netflix logo on screen
Cheer was a huge success when it was released in January 2020, with Harris attracting praise for his upbeat attitude (Alamy/PA)

Ms Guzman also requested the sentence include 10 years of supervised release after the prison term.

Harris, 22, of suburban Illinois’ Naperville, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count each of receiving child pornography and traveling with the intention to engage in illegal sexual conduct. He is due to be sentenced on July 6 by US District Judge Manish Shah.

Defence lawyers, in asking that a six-year sentence be followed by eight years of supervised release, described Harris as “both victimiser and victim”, saying he was sexually assaulted himself when he was a child.

They wrote: “The trauma he experienced as a child normalised his skewed version of what he understood to be appropriate relationships. No one was there to stand up for him when he was sexually assaulted as a minor. He is grateful that is not the case for his victims in this case, to whom he is profoundly remorseful.”

Federal prosecutors acknowledged the actor’s traumatic childhood was a mitigating factor in his crimes, but said “while Harris’s childhood was very difficult, it was not a blank check to commit sex offenses against minors”.

Harris remains in custody at a federal detention facility.

He was was arrested in September 2020 on a charge of production of child pornography. Prosecutors alleged at the time that he solicited videos and images from two 14-year-old brothers.

According to a complaint, federal prosecutors said that Harris admitted to repeatedly asking a minor teen for pornographic videos and images between December 2018 and March 2020.

Then in December of that year, he was indicted on more charges alleging misconduct in Illinois, Florida and Texas. According to the indictment, Harris allegedly solicited sex from minors at cheerleading competitions and convinced teenage boys to send him obscene photographs and videos of themselves.

Harris admitted to FBI agents to asking a teenage boy to send him lewd photographs of himself, and to requesting child pornography on Snapchat from at least 10 to 15 others he knew to be minors, according to the indictment.

Cheer was a huge success when it was released in January 2020 and Harris became wildly popular for his upbeat attitude and his encouraging “mat talk”. He even interviewed celebrities on the red carpet at the Academy Awards for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The docuseries follows the competitive cheerleading squad from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.

