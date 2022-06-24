Turkey battles wind-driven wildfire near resort for third day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Turkey battles wind-driven wildfire near resort for third day

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 1:26 pm
A water-dropping aircraft flies over the Bordubet region, near Marmaris (AP)
A water-dropping aircraft flies over the Bordubet region, near Marmaris (AP)

Firefighters are battling for a third day to tackle wildfires that have blackened a swath of pine forest near a popular resort in south-west Turkey and driven dozens of people from their homes.

More than 2,500 firefighters, aided by water-dropping planes and helicopters, were deployed to fight the blazes that broke out on Tuesday in the Bordubet region, near Marmaris, on the Aegean Sea coast.

The blaze spread rapidly, fanned by winds.

Authorities have evacuated more than 150 people from the area as a precaution, Turkey’s forestry minister, Vahit Kirisci, told reporters late on Wednesday.

Turkey Wildfire
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the Bordubet region (AP)

The fires, which erupted a year after the worst wildfires in Turkey’s history, were burning in two locations in the Bordubet region, he said.

“It is not out of control but we cannot say yet that it has been brought under control,” he said.

A total of 27 water-dropping helicopters, 14 planes and 2,600 personnel were involved in the efforts to tame the blazes, the minister said.

Prosecutors were investigating what ignited the fire, including the possibility of arson.

Extended drought conditions in several Mediterranean countries, a heat wave last week that reached northern Germany and high fuel costs for aircraft needed to fight wildfires have heightened concerns across Europe this summer.

Turkey Wildfire
Flames burn in a forest in the Bordubet region (AP)

Last summer, blazes that were fed by strong winds and scorching temperatures tore through forests in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions, including Marmaris.

The wildfires, which killed at least eight people and countless animals, were described as the worst in Turkey’s history.

Villages and resorts had to be evacuated, with some people fleeing to beaches to be rescued by sea.

The wildfires also threatened two coal-burning power plants.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government came under criticism for its inadequate response and preparedness to fight large-scale wildfires, including a lack of modern firefighting planes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal