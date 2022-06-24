Wildfire close to Turkish resort ‘largely under control’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wildfire close to Turkish resort ‘largely under control’

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 4:36 pm
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the Bordubet region (AP)
A wind-stoked wildfire that has been raging near a popular resort in south-western Turkey has been largely brought under control, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The blaze erupted on Tuesday in the Bordubet region, near Marmaris on the Aegean Sea coast, and spread rapidly, blackening swathes of pine forest and driving hundreds of people from their homes.

Speaking to reporters after an inspection of the area, Mr Erdogan said an estimated 4,000 hectares of forest was affected by the fire. Reforestation efforts would begin as soon as possible, he said.

“We saw a (fire) in one small area but other than that, thank God, it has been brought under control to a large extent,” he told reporters.

More than 45 people were affected by the blaze and 19 of them were taken to hospital for treatment, Mr Erdogan said.

“We are happy above all, that there was no loss of life and no one was reported missing,” he said.

Authorities on Thursday detained a 34-year-old man who allegedly confessed to having started the fire following a dispute with family members, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

Mr Erdogan said he favoured heavy punishment for people convicted of igniting wildfires, adding that the country should also start a debate on whether to restore the death penalty.

Flames burn in a forest in the Bordubet region (AP)

More than 2,500 firefighters and 41 water-dropping planes and helicopters were deployed to fight the blaze. On Friday, a plane from Azerbaijan and three helicopters from Qatar joined their efforts.

More than 400 people have been evacuated from their homes as a precaution, Turkey’s disaster management agency said.

Extended drought conditions in several Mediterranean countries, a heatwave last week that reached northern Germany and high fuel costs for aircraft needed to fight wildfires have heightened concerns across Europe this summer.

Last summer, blazes that were fed by strong winds and scorching temperatures tore through forests in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions, including Marmaris. The wildfires, which killed at least eight people and countless animals, were described as the worst in Turkey’s history.

The government was criticised for its inadequate response and preparedness to fight large-scale wildfires, including a lack of modern firefighting planes.

