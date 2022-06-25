Protesters gather as G7 leaders set to arrive in Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Protesters gather as G7 leaders set to arrive in Germany

By Press Association
June 25, 2022, 1:18 pm Updated: June 25, 2022, 4:50 pm
Activists from Oxfam wear giant heads depicting G7 leaders during a demonstration in Munich, Germany (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Activists from Oxfam wear giant heads depicting G7 leaders during a demonstration in Munich, Germany (Matthias Schrader/AP)

About 3,500 protesters gathered in Munich on Saturday as the Group of Seven leading economic powers prepared to hold their annual gathering in the Bavarian Alps in Germany, which holds the G7’s rotating presidency this year.

Police said earlier they were expecting some 20,000 protesters in the Bavarian city, but initially fewer people showed up for the main protest which started at noon, the German news agency dpa reported.

Fifteen groups critical of globalisation, from Attac to the environmental organisation WWF, will participate in the demonstrations.

Their various demands include a phase-out of fossil fuels, the preservation of animal and plant diversity, social justice on the planet and a stepped-up fight against hunger.

Germany G7 Summit
Activists from Oxfam put on giant heads depicting G7 leaders during a demonstration in Munich, Germany (Matthias Schrader/AP)

“My demands for the G7 are, that they have a clear commitment to energy transition, that is the exit from fossil fuels, all forms of fossil fuels, by 2035 at the latest, so we can stop financing wars and conflicts,” said Kilian Wolter from the environmental group Greenpeace who participated in the protest on Munich’s Theresienwiese lawn in the city centre.

Earlier on Saturday morning, members of the antipoverty organisation Oxfam posed at a small Munich protest wearing oversized heads of the G7 leaders demanding more global equality.

“We need concrete action to cope with multiple crises of our times,” Oxfam spokesman Tobias Hauschild told The Associated Press.

“That means the G7 have to act immediately. They have to fight hunger, inequality and poverty.”

Germany’s top security official called on protesters to refrain from violence.

“I expect all demonstrators to protest peacefully, not to hurt anyone and not to destroy any cars or stores,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told news portal t-online.

Germany G7 Summit
Police gather prior to a demonstration ahead of the G7 summit in Munich, Germany (Matthias Schrader/AP)

A total of around 18,000 police officers are deployed around the summit site and the protests.

The G7 leaders — from the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — are expected to start arriving in Germany on Saturday afternoon and will tackle issues such as Russia’s war on Ukraine, climate change, energy and the looming food security crisis.

“Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine is also having an impact here,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in his video podcast on Saturday referring to rising prices for groceries, petrol and energy.

The chancellor said the G7 leaders would discuss the current situation triggered by the war “and at the same time ensure that we stop manmade climate change”.

The G7 summit will take place in Bavaria’s Elmau from Sunday through to Tuesday. After the meeting concludes, leaders of the 30 countries in the Nato alliance will then gather for their annual summit, which is being held from Wednesday through to Thursday in Madrid.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]