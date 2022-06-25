Milan to turn off fountains as drought hits Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Milan to turn off fountains as drought hits Italy

By Press Association
June 25, 2022, 6:14 pm
Tourists fill plastic bottles with water from a public fountain at the Sforzesco Castle in Milan, Italy (Luca Bruno/AP)

The mayor of Milan has signed an ordinance turning off the taps of public decorative fountains and the city’s archbishop has prayed for rain in a tour of churches as northern Italy endures one of its worst droughts in decades.

The city ordinance follows the declaration on Friday of a state of emergency in the surrounding Lombardy region, which has endured an unusually early heatwave and months without significant rainfall.

Neighbouring Emilia Romagna and Piedmont have undertaken similar crisis measures.

Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala said the ordinance would turn off decorative fountains except those holding flora and fauna that need fresh water.

A view of the Po riverbed under Ponte della Becca shows the effects of the drought in Linarolo, near Pavia, Italy (Luca Bruno/AP)

It further limits use of water sprinklers except for new-growth trees.

The mayor also decreed that shops in Italy’s business and fashion capital cannot set thermostats under 26C (79F) and must keep their doors closed to avoid overtaxing the power grid.

In a Facebook post, Mr Sala invited Milanese to do their part and reduce water use as much as possible at home, in private gardens and even when cleaning terraces and courtyards.

Separately, Archbishop Mario Delpini made a pilgrimage on Saturday to pray for “the gift of rain”, visiting three churches that serve the farming communities on the outskirts of Milan.

He recited the Rosary and used holy water to bless a field in front of the St Martin Olearo di Mediglia church.

Archbishop Mario Delpini blesses a field with holy water in front of the San Martino Olearo in Mediglia, northern Italy
Archbishop Mario Delpini blesses a field with holy water in Mediglia, northern Italy (Luca Bruno/AP)

Italy’s drought has dried up rivers crucial for irrigation, including the Po, threatening some three billion euros (£2.6 billion) in agriculture, Italian farm lobby Coldiretti said this week.

Italy’s confederation of agricultural producers, Copagri, estimates the loss of 30%-40% of the seasonal harvest.

While unusual heat and lack of rainfall are to blame for the current crisis, Italy has a notoriously wasteful water infrastructure that national statistics agency ISTAT estimates loses 42% of drinking water from distribution networks each year, in large part due to old and poorly maintained pipes.

Italy’s civil protection agency is gathering information from regions and various national ministries to propose a broader state of emergency for affected regions.

Hundreds of towns and cities across the north have already passed various ordinances calling for responsible water use to avoid the possibility of rationing.

