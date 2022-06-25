Five-month-old girl shot dead in car in Chicago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Five-month-old girl shot dead in car in Chicago

By Press Association
June 25, 2022, 9:14 pm
Police at the scene where a five-month-old girl was shot and killed in the South Shore neighbourhood of Chicago (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Police at the scene where a five-month-old girl was shot and killed in the South Shore neighbourhood of Chicago (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A five-month-old girl has been shot dead while in the back of a car in a neighbourhood in Chicago.

The infant, who was identified as Cecilia Thomas, was struck in the head on Friday evening when shots were fired from another vehicle in the South Shore neighbourhood in the city’s South Side, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Cecilia was taken to hospital where she later died.

A 41-year-old man in another vehicle was in a good condition in hospital after suffering a gunshot wound near his eye, Chicago police said.

Chicago police at the scene where a five-month-old girl was shot and killed in the South Shore neighbourhood of Chicago
Police at the scene where a five-month-old girl was shot and killed in the South Shore neighbourhood of Chicago (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

No arrests have been made.

The baby is among the youngest victims of gun violence in Chicago.

She would have turned six months old in four days, according to Natalia Derevyanny, a spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

As of Thursday, the Chicago Police Department had recorded 282 homicides so far this year, down from the 316 recorded during the same period in 2021.

Like many other cities in the US, Chicago reported a dramatic increase in homicides last year.

The 797 homicides in the nation’s third-largest city in 2021 – Chicago’s highest toll for any year in a quarter of a century – eclipsed Los Angeles’ tally by 400 and the total in New York by nearly 300.

Police at the scene where a five-month-old girl was shot and killed in the 7100 block of South Crandon Avenue, in the South Shore neighbourhood of Chicago
Police at the scene in the 7100 block of South Crandon Avenue in the South Shore neighbourhood of Chicago (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Crisis responder Andrew Holmes, who spoke with Cecilia’s mother, expressed anger at the gunman, saying “you shouldn’t sleep at night” and urged the person to turn themselves in.

“You just took this baby’s life. This baby was an infant, this baby didn’t do nothing to you,” he said.

Activist Ja’Mal Green offered a 5,000 dollar (£4,000) reward for information following the shooting.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal