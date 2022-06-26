Congresswoman calls removal of abortion rights a ‘victory for white life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Congresswoman calls removal of abortion rights a ‘victory for white life’

By Press Association
June 26, 2022, 5:42 am
An American congresswoman was thanking former president Donald Trump for his role in the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade when she said the decision was a ‘victory for white life’ (Mike Sorensen/Quincy Herald-Whig/AP)
An American congresswoman was thanking former president Donald Trump for his role in the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade when she said the decision was a ‘victory for white life’ (Mike Sorensen/Quincy Herald-Whig/AP)

An American congresswoman was thanking former president Donald Trump for his role in the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade when she said the decision was a “victory for white life”.

US representative Mary Miller of Illinois was speaking at a rally on Saturday night with the former president when she made the comments. Her spokesman subsequently said it was a mistake and she meant to say “right to life”.

The line as it was delivered was out of step with the disproportionate impact the repeal of abortion rights will have on women of colour.

Congresswoman Mary Miller is joined by US representative Lauren Boebert, of Colorado, on stage at a rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Illinois on Saturday, June 25, 2022
Congresswoman Mary Miller (left) is joined by US representative Lauren Boebert (right), of Colorado, on stage at a rally in Mendon, Illinois, on Saturday (Mike Sorensen/Quincy Herald-Whig/AP)

Ms Miller is running for re-election in the state’s newly redrawn 15th Congressional District against Republican Rodney Davis with the former president’s blessing.

She had been invited on stage to speak by Mr Trump, who held the rally in Mendon, Illinois, to turn out the vote ahead of the state’s primary on Tuesday.

“President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” she said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Ms Miller spokesman’s Isaiah Wartman told The Associated Press that it was “a mix-up of words”.

“You can clearly see in the video… she’s looking at her papers and looking at her speech,” Mr Wartman said.

Abortion-rights activist rally at the Indiana Statehouse following Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade on Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Indianapolis
Abortion-rights activist rally at the Indiana Statehouse on Saturday following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade (AJ Mast/AP)

Her campaign noted that she is the grandmother of several non-white grandchildren, including one with Down syndrome.

The freshman congresswoman, who was among those who voted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, previously came under criticism for quoting Adolf Hitler.

“Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future,’” Ms Miller said in a speech last year, according to video posted by WCIA-TV. She later apologised after Democrats in Illinois called for her resignation.

The rally came as some elements of the far right have pushed the great replacement theory, a racist ideology that alleges white people and their influence are being replaced by people of colour.

Proponents blame both immigration as well as demographic changes, including white birth rates.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Illinois on Saturday, June 25, 2022
Former president Donald Trump speaks at the rally in Mendon, Illinois, on Saturday (Mike Sorensen/Quincy Herald-Whig/AP)

During the rally, Mr Trump took a victory lap for the Supreme Court’s bombshell ruling on Friday ending the constitutional right to abortion. The three conservative justices he appointed all voted in favour.

He noted that in 2016, he promised to appoint judges who opposed abortion rights.

“Yesterday the court handed down a victory for the Constitution, a victory for the rule of law, and above all, a victory for life,” he told the crowd, which broke into a chant of “Thank you Trump!”.

Mr Trump at the rally also endorsed Republican Darren Bailey, who is running to become the party’s nominee for governor.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal