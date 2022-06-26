Biden praises unity of alliance opposing Russian invasion of Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Biden praises unity of alliance opposing Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Press Association
June 26, 2022, 10:47 am Updated: June 26, 2022, 1:44 pm
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, greets US President Joe Biden at the G7 summit (Michael Kappeler/dpa/AP)
President Joe Biden has praised the continued unity of the alliance confronting Russia as he and other heads of the G7 nations discussed efforts on sustaining the pressure in their effort to isolate Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Biden and his counterparts were meeting to discuss how to secure energy supplies and tackle inflation, aiming to keep fallout from the war from splintering the global coalition working to punish Moscow.

They were set to announce new bans on imports of Russian gold, the latest in a series of sanctions the G7 hopes will further isolate Russia economically over its invasion of Ukraine.

Leaders also were coming together in a new global infrastructure partnership meant to provide an alternative to Russian and Chinese investment in the developing world.

“We’ve got to make sure we have us all staying together,” Mr Biden said during a pre-summit sit-down with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who holds the G7′s rotating presidency and is hosting the gathering.

“You know, we’re gonna continue working on economic challenges that we face but I think we get through all this.”

Mr Scholz said the “good message” is that “we all made it to stay united, which Putin never expected,” a reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who sent his military across the border into Ukraine in late February.

“We have to stay together, because Putin has been counting on, from the beginning, that somehow Nato and the G7 would splinter, but we haven’t and we’re not going to,” Mr Biden replied.

He added: “We can’t let this aggression take the form it has and get away with it.”

Hours before the summit formally opened in Bavaria, Russia launched missile strikes against the Ukrainian capital on Sunday, striking at least two residential buildings, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. They were the first such strikes by Russia in three weeks.

Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz
Joe Biden (left) said Olaf Scholz’s tough response to Russian aggression had set an example to other European leaders (Leonhard Foeger/Pool/AP)

Mr Biden condemned Russia’s actions as “more of their barbarism”.

Other leaders echoed Mr Biden’s praise of coalition unity.

The head of the European Union’s council of governments said the 27-member bloc maintains “unwavering unity” in backing Ukraine against Russia’s invasion with money and political support, but that “Ukraine needs more and we are committed to providing more”.

European Council President Charles Michel said EU governments were ready to supply “more military support, more financial means and more political support” to enable Ukraine to defend itself and “curb Russia’s ability to wage war”.

The EU has imposed six rounds of sanctions against Russia, the latest one being a ban on 90% of Russian crude oil imports by the end of the year. The measure is aimed at a pillar of the Kremlin’s finances, its oil and gas revenues.

Mr Biden and the leaders of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, plus the EU, were spending Sunday in both formal and informal settings, including working sessions on the war’s effects on the global economy, including inflation, and on infrastructure.

Germany G7 Summit
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (centre left) and his wife Britta Ernst (centre right) welcomed European Council President Charles Michel (left) and his wife Amelie Derbaudrenghien to the G7 summit (Martin Meissner/AP/PA)

The US president said G7 nations, including the United States, will ban imports of gold from Russia. A formal announcement was expected on Tuesday as the leaders hold their annual summit.

Senior Biden administration officials said gold is Moscow’s second biggest export after energy and that banning such imports would make it more difficult for Russia to participate in global markets.

Among other issues to be discussed are price caps on energy, which are meant to limit Russian oil and gas profits that Moscow can pump into its war effort.

Mr Michel said price caps on Russian oil imports were under discussion. But he said “we want to go into the details, we want to fine-tune … to make sure we have a clear understanding of what are the direct effects” if such a step were to be taken by the group.

Leaders were also set to discuss how to maintain commitments addressing climate change while also solving critical energy supply needs brought on by the war.

After the summit concludes on Tuesday, Mr Biden will travel to Madrid for a summit of the leaders of the 30 members of Nato to align strategy on the war in Ukraine.

