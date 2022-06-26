Simona Halep hails Emma Raducanu for ‘inspiring many kids’ in Romania

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Simona Halep hails Emma Raducanu for ‘inspiring many kids’ in Romania

By Press Association
June 26, 2022, 5:23 pm Updated: June 26, 2022, 9:39 pm
Simona Halep says Emma Raducanu’s success has helped inspire Romanian children (PA)
Simona Halep says Emma Raducanu's success has helped inspire Romanian children (PA)

Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep knows she now has competition as the most popular tennis player in Romania after Emma Raducanu burst on to the scene.

Briton Raducanu, whose father is Romanian, won an army of fans after her stunning win at the US Open last summer.

While Halep remains the queen in Bucharest and beyond, she says that the teenager’s success last year has inspired a lot of people in her country.

“Well, many people were following her when she won US Open,” Halep said. “I feel like the country was happy for her. Her being half Romanian means a lot also for the Romanians.

“Many kids are following her. I think she inspired many kids back in Romania, so it’s a good thing for our country.”

Raducanu cited the 30-year-old as one of her idols and the pair almost played twice at the back end of last season, including in Romania, but they have not formed a relationship yet.

“We haven’t hit,” Halep said. “Tried once but it didn’t work. We speak just a little bit. But we don’t have long conversations.

“So no, we are not friends; we are just colleagues on the tour.”

This is Halep’s first return to SW19 since winning the 2019 title, having seen the 2020 edition cancelled due to Covid-19 and then missing last year through injury.

It is Wimbledon tradition for the defending women’s champion to open Centre Court action on the first Tuesday, something Halep was not able to do due to her absence last year.

But with 2021 champion Ash Barty now retired there was an opening, but tournament officials instead gave the slot to world number one Iga Swiatek.

Halep admits she is disappointed to miss out.

 

“I’ve said this too much to say. But I can say that I feel sad that I missed it because I was injured, so I couldn’t really take the chance,” she said.

“It would have been very nice to open the tournament. But my chance is gone. So probably in this life I can have another chance, so I will look forward to that.

“Not that simple, but I’m going to work for that.”

