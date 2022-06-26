UK journalist’s widow thanks Brazil’s indigenous peoples at funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

UK journalist’s widow thanks Brazil’s indigenous peoples at funeral

By Press Association
June 26, 2022, 6:56 pm Updated: June 26, 2022, 11:01 pm
Alessandra Sampaio, right, is comforted during the funeral of her husband British journalist Dom Phillips (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Alessandra Sampaio, right, is comforted during the funeral of her husband British journalist Dom Phillips (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

Friends and family have paid their final respects to British journalist Dom Phillips who was killed in the Amazon while researching a book about how to save the world’s largest rainforest.

Speaking at a cemetery on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, his widow, Alessandra Sampaio, said: “First of all, I would like to express my eternal gratitude to the indigenous peoples, who are with us as loyal guardians of life, justice, and our forests.

“Today, Dom will be cremated in Brazil, the country he loved, his chosen home. Today is a day of mourning.”

Mr Phillips, 57, and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, 41, were killed on June 5 on their boat on the Itaquai river, near the entrance of the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia.

Three fishermen from nearby communities were arrested. Two of them confessed to the murders, according to the police.

Brazil Amazon
Alessandra Sampaio reads a statement to the media at the funeral of her husband British journalist Dom Phillips (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

The region has seen a long conflict between indigenous tribes and poor fishermen hired to invade the Javari Valley to catch arapaima, turtles and game.

Mr Pereira, who was an official of Brazil’s Indigenous affairs bureau, fought against these invasions for years and had received multiple threats.

“He was killed because he tried to tell the world what was happening to the rainforest and its inhabitants,” said Mr Phillips’ sister Sian.

“Dom understood the need for urgent change for political and economic approaches to conservation. His family and his friends are committed to continuing that work even in this time of tragedy. The story must be told.”

Brazil Amazon
Alessandra Sampaio, second left, embraces her sister-in-law Sian Phillips (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

Mr Phillips wrote about Brazil for 15 years, first covering the oil industry for Platts, later freelancing for The Washington Post and The New York Times and then regularly contributing to The Guardian.

He was versatile but gravitated towards features about the environment as it became his passion.

After living in Rio for several years, the couple had moved to the north-eastern city of Salvador, closer to Ms Sampaio’s family, where Mr Phillips taught English to students from poor communities.

They were also in the process of adopting two children.

“As we remember Dom as a loving, fun and cool big brother,” said Ms Phillips, “we are sad he was denied the chance to share these qualities as a father for the next generation.”

