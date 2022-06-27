Steve Stricker makes Padraig Harrington sweat as Irishman wins US Senior Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Stricker makes Padraig Harrington sweat as Irishman wins US Senior Open

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 4:07 am
Padraig Harrington has held off a charging Steve Stricker to claim a one-stroke victory and become the first player from the Republic of Ireland to take home the US Senior Open (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Padraig Harrington has held off a charging Steve Stricker to claim a one-stroke victory and become the first player from the Republic of Ireland to take home the US Senior Open.

The 50-year-old started the day at Saucon Valley Country Club’s Old Course five shots ahead and went on to card a one-over par 72, leaving himself in a good position to become the third-straight champion on debut at the tournament.

American Stricker was the victorious rival captain opposite Harrington in last year’s Ryder Cup and came to Saucon Valley as the winner of the tournament in 2019.

The 55-year-old played solidly to close with a six-under 65, but Harrington drained a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-four 15th which along with three two-putt pars on the final holes ensured the European had just enough to win.

Harrington, who is a two-time victor of The Open, described his triumph in Pennsylvania as “special”.

“I think it’s special for me to win this one just because I’ve never won a USGA (United States Golf Association) event,” he said.

“I think that adds more than if you could turn around and win a different senior major. But because I was never a US Open champion or a junior champion, it’s great to come and win the senior one. It adds something that I never had in my career.”

As well as becoming the first player from the Republic to hoist the Francis D Ouimet Memorial Trophy aloft, Harrington joined Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Lee Trevino and Jack Nicklaus as the only multiple victors in The Open to also win the US Senior Open.

Australian qualifier Mark Hensby, who has no status on any professional tour, finished third six strokes behind Harrington.

