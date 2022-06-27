Tokyo warned of power crunch as Japan endures heatwave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tokyo warned of power crunch as Japan endures heatwave

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 9:30 am
A woman uses a portable electric fan while strolling down the street with her friends in Tokyo (AP)
A woman uses a portable electric fan while strolling down the street with her friends in Tokyo (AP)

The Japanese government has warned of possible power shortages in the Tokyo region, asking people to conserve energy as the country endures an unusually intense heatwave.

Weather officials have announced the earliest end to the annual summer rainy season since the Japan Meteorological Agency began keeping records in 1951.

The rains usually temper summer heat, often well into July.

The economy and industry ministry urged people living in the region serviced by the Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) to conserve power in the afternoon, especially when demand peaks at 4-5pm.

Cyclist
A cyclist takes a break at a park in Tokyo (AP)

Kaname Ogawa, director of electricity supply policy at the ministry, said electricity demand on Monday was bigger than expected because the temperature is higher than Sunday’s forecast.

The director urged people to conserve power, but said people should use air conditioning appropriately and take precautions against heat stroke.

Tepco is expecting contributions from the Tohoku Electric Power Co, which serves Japan’s northern prefectures, to help ease the crunch.

The Japanese archipelago has seen record high temperatures for June in some areas. In Isezaki, north of Tokyo, the temperature rose to 40.2C on Saturday, the highest ever for June.

Temperature in Tokyo rose to nearly 35C on Monday, higher than the forecast on Sunday of 34C.

With humidity at about 44%, temperatures felt warmer still.

People with parasols
Japan’s government issued a warning for possible power crunch in the Tokyo area (AP)

With hot air coming from a powerful high atmospheric pressure system stalled over the Pacific Ocean, high temperatures are expected until early July, the Japanese meteorological agency said.

More than 250 people were taken to hospitals in Tokyo over the weekend for treatment of heat stroke, according to the Mainichi newspaper.

The power supply is relatively tight after Japan idled most of its nuclear reactors after the 2011 meltdowns in Fukushima.

It also has been closing down old coal plants to meet promises for reducing carbon emissions.

Japan also faces a potential shortage of fossil fuel imports amid sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

