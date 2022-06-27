War-damaged Russian weapons go on display in Poland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
War-damaged Russian weapons go on display in Poland

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 2:08 pm
People visit an open-air exhibition of damaged and burnt-out Russian tanks and armored vehicles at the Castle Square, in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, June 27, 2022. The vehicles were captured by Ukrainian military forces during the war in the Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities announced that there are plans for similar exhibits in other European capitals such as Berlin, Paris, Madrid and Lisbon. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
People visit an open-air exhibition of damaged and burnt-out Russian tanks and armored vehicles at the Castle Square, in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, June 27, 2022. The vehicles were captured by Ukrainian military forces during the war in the Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities announced that there are plans for similar exhibits in other European capitals such as Berlin, Paris, Madrid and Lisbon. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)

A display of damaged Russian weapons in central Warsaw serves as a reminder of the horrors of the war in Ukraine but also shows that Russia’s aggression can be defeated, officials have said.

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar and the head of Poland’s prime minister’s office, Michal Dworczyk, inaugurated the exhibit in Warsaw’s Castle Square, which was painstakingly rebuilt after its destruction during the Second World War.

Poland Russia Ukraine War
Hanna Maliar inaugurates the display (Michal Dyjuk/AP)

Mr Dworczyk said the damaged T-72 tank, a self-propelled howitzer and elements of Russian missile systems show that Moscow’s army – once considered invincible – can be defeated.

The equipment fell into the hands of Ukrainian forces early in the war that started when Russia invaded on February 24.

The tank was destroyed on March 31 in fighting near the village of Dmytrivka, west of Kyiv.

Poland Russia Ukraine War
The display in Castle Square, Warsaw (Michal Dyjuk/AP)

Ms Maliar said the equipment also demonstrates the effectiveness of Ukraine’s defence systems – some of which have been provided by European countries – and underscore the need for more such support.

The display, called For Our Freedom And Yours, opened on the eve of a Nato summit in Madrid that aims to boost the strength of the military alliance’s rapid reaction force and military support for Ukraine.

Ms Maliar said Russia’s artillery is 10 times more powerful than Ukraine’s.

Poland Russia Ukraine War
There are plans for similar exhibits in other European capitals (Michal Dyjuk/AP)

Kyiv has been urging its western allies to provide more military equipment and munitions to support its defence against Russian attacks in the east of the country.

There are plans to take the weapons display to the Czech Republic and elsewhere in Europe, Ms Maliar said.

Ukraine’s neighbour Poland has been a staunch supporter of Kyiv, seeing Ukraine’s resistance as defending all of Europe.

