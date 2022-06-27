West Ham sign goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on permanent deal from PSG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
West Ham sign goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on permanent deal from PSG

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 6:04 pm
Alphonse Areola, pictured, has completed his permanent move to West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Alphonse Areola, pictured, has completed his permanent move to West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

West Ham have completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola from Paris St Germain.

The Hammers have recruited the 29-year-old on a five-year deal, after his successful loan stint in east London last season.

The France stopper revealed he had no qualms making the permanent switch, with manager David Moyes also delighted.

Norwich City v West Ham United – Premier League – Carrow Road
David Moyes, pictured, revealed his delight at Alphonse Areola’s permanent West Ham move (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I feel good, I feel great, I’m happy to sign and happy to stay here permanently and I can’t wait to start to train and to do the job,” said Areola.

“The main thing is that I felt the love of the supporters last season. Something for me that is really important is to feel that I’m loved.

“I know that I have to do my job and to do everything to make them happy, and obviously also the team, my teammates, the staff and Xavi Valero as well. The vibe of last season was great, so I just wanted to do everything to stay here.

“I feel comfortable, I feel like when I’m signing in a club, I want to feel that it’s like my second family. Obviously, we’re here every day and we are sharing lots of times together, so I have to feel comfortable with everyone and feel them comfortable with me as well, so I just feel comfortable here.”

The Hammers are expected to chase a deal to bring Jesse Lingard back to the London Stadium on a free transfer too, while Chelsea’s Armando Broja is understood to be another target.

Hammers boss Moyes hailed the permanent capture of Areola however, by adding: “Alphonse made a huge contribution to the club during his loan spell last season. His performances backed up why we see him as a top goalkeeper.

“He brings proven quality and experience at the highest level, both on the domestic and international scene. We’re delighted he’s with us permanently and look forward to welcoming him back for pre-season.”

