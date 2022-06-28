Hong Kong confirms Chinese leader Xi’s visit for 25th anniversary of handover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hong Kong confirms Chinese leader Xi’s visit for 25th anniversary of handover

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 9:54 am
Chinese President Xi Jinping (AP)
Hong Kong police have confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the city this week for the 25th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule.

Mr Xi will attend a number of official events, including the inauguration of Hong Kong’s next leader on Friday, assistant police commissioner Lui Kam-ho said at a news conference.

Mr Xi’s visit to Hong Kong will be his first trip outside of mainland China since the coronavirus pandemic took hold more than two years ago.

It comes as Hong Kong is facing a new spike in infections following what was by far its worst and deadliest Covid-19 outbreak earlier this year.

Hong Kong chief executive-elect John Lee
The UK returned Hong Kong to China on July 1 1997.

The anniversary is highly symbolic for Mr Xi, who wants to be seen as propelling a “national rejuvenation” as he prepares to start an expected third five-year term as head of China’s ruling Communist Party this autumn.

Part of that rejuvenation is erasing the legacy of colonialism and what the party regards as unequal treaties that granted territorial concessions to Britain and other foreign nations during the waning years of the Qing Dynasty, which ended in 1911.

A series of security measures will be put in place to protect Mr Xi, including security zones and road closures around the venue for the ceremony, police said.

Barriers have already been erected in the area.

“We will not tolerate anything that may interfere and undermine the security operation,” Mr Lui said. “In the event that any person behaves in a manner that threatens life or property and undermines public order or endangers public safety, we will take resolute action.”

