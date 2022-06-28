‘Pog and Rog’ among 5 to watch at the 2022 Tour de France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Pog and Rog’ among 5 to watch at the 2022 Tour de France

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 12:02 pm
The 2022 Tour de France gets under way on Friday (Adam Davy/PA)
The 2022 Tour de France gets under way on Friday (Adam Davy/PA)

The Tour de France is set to be the ‘Pog and Rog show’ once again as Primoz Roglic seeks to deny fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar a third consecutive title.

Pogacar may only be 23 but, given how easy he makes everything look, the UAE Team Emirates rider enters the race as the overwhelming favourite.

But Roglic will not be the only challenger as the Ineos Grenadiers look to regain a title they once made their own and new pretenders arrive on the scene.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five contenders for the yellow jersey.

Tadej Pogacar

Age: 23
Nationality: Slovenian
Team: UAE Team Emirates
Previous appearances: 2020 (first), 2021 (first)
Stage wins: Six (2020 – stages nine, 15, and 20; 2021 – stages five, 17 and 18)

The short opening time-trial aside, the first real test for the general classification contenders at this Tour comes on stage eight to La Planche des Belles Filles. It was on this climb that Pogacar dramatically snatched the Tour away from Roglic in 2020. And since then, it has been hard to think of anyone else winning it. Still only 23, Pogacar makes everything look so easy, from stage racing at the UAE Tour and Tirreno-Adriatico to one-day classic Strade Bianche, though he did blow a podium finish at the Tour of Flanders. He is once again the man to stop in France.

Primoz Roglic

Age: 32
Nationality: Slovenian
Team: Jumbo-Visma
Previous appearances: 2017 (38th), 2018 (fourth), 2020 (second), 2021 (DNF – withdrew after stage eight)
Stage wins: Three (2017 – stage 17; 2018 – stage 19; 2020 – stage four)

Primoz Roglic celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2021 Vuelta a Espana (Luis Vieira/AP)

Expect to see plenty of repeats of that haunting image of Roglic, helmet askew, eyes searching for a finish line that would not come on La Planches des Belles Filles, as a 2020 Tour he had dominated slipped away on that time-trial. Roglic’s bid for redemption last year was ruined by an early crash, but he comes into the 2022 race looking in better nick than the past two years. Roglic had made final-day collapses an unfortunate speciality – losing his grip at the death on the Criterium du Dauphine in 2020 and 2021, and Paris-Nice in 2021 as well, but he has won both races this year – results which would once have made any rider the stand-out favourite for yellow.

Jonas Vingegaard

Age: 25
Nationality: Danish
Team: Jumbo-Visma
Previous appearances: 2021 (second)
Stage wins: None

If things once again go wrong for Roglic, Jumbo-Visma have an outstanding back-up plan. After Roglic withdrew ahead of stage nine last year, Tour debutant Vingegaard was given his freedom to attack the race and turned that into a second-placed finish. That has led to the team giving him more leadership opportunities this year, and he was second to Pogacar at Tirreno-Adriatico. Key to his performance in last year’s Tour were two strong time-trials, so that 41km test on the penultimate day is an opportunity rather than a hurdle. He should start the race as a protected rider within the Jumbo-Visma squad, ready to step up if Roglic’s luck again deserts him.

Dani Martinez

Age: 26
Nationality: Colombian
Team: Ineos Grenadiers
Previous appearances: 2020 (28th), 2018 (36th)
Stage wins: One (2020 – stage 13)

The devastating training accident which left 2019 Tour winner Egan Bernal in intensive care at the start of the year ripped up the Ineos Grenadiers’ plans. They go into the race they dominated for the best part of a decade without a stand-out general classification hope but three options in Martinez, 2018 champion Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates. Martinez made his name as Bernal’s super-domestique in last year’s Giro d’Italia, the sight of him urging on his fading compatriot on the slopes of the Sega di Ala one of the defining images of Bernal’s eventual victory. This year he has been rewarded with leadership roles, and after third-placed finishes at the Volta ao Algarve and Paris-Nice he claimed the win in the Tour of the Basque Country. Ineos will try to use their strength in numbers and considerable experience, but it is the youngest of their potential contenders who looks the most likely.

Aleksandr Vlasov

Age: 26
Nationality: Russian
Team: Bora-Hansgrohe
Previous appearances: None
Stage wins: None

Bora-Hansgrohe’s shift in focus since the departure of Peter Sagan in the winter has brought swift rewards, none greater than Jai Hindley’s victory in the Giro d’Italia. Now it is the turn of Vlasov to target the Tour. The 26-year-old, who has never previously ridden the race, has victories in the Volta a Comunitat Valenciana and the Tour de Romandie and is an intriguing outsider.

