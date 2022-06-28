Takumi Minamino leaves Liverpool to sign for Ligue 1 side Monaco in £15.4m deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Takumi Minamino leaves Liverpool to sign for Ligue 1 side Monaco in £15.4m deal

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 4:14 pm
Takumi Minamino has left Liverpool to join Monaco (John Walton/PA)

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has completed his £15.4million move to Monaco after signing a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 club.

The Japan international will cost the French side an initial £12.9m with a further £2.5m in add-ons.

Minamino joined Liverpool for a cut-price £7.25m in January 2020 after featuring against them for Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League but was always a fringe player and made just five starts in 30 Premier League appearances.

He was more of a cup specialist, playing a key role in last season’s Carabao and FA Cup victories, scoring seven goals in nine matches.

“It’s a great joy for me to join AS Monaco,” the player told asmonaco.com.

“I am happy to be part of the club’s project, which has just finished on the podium (third) twice in a row and is one of the most recognized in an exciting championship.

“I can’t wait to discover my new environment and do everything possible to help the team.”

