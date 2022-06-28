Serena Williams non-committal over future after first-round Wimbledon defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Serena Williams non-committal over future after first-round Wimbledon defeat

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 11:54 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 1:56 am
Serena Williams waves to the crowd after what could be her Wimbledon farewell (John Walton/PA)
Serena Williams waves to the crowd after what could be her Wimbledon farewell (John Walton/PA)

Serena Williams left her future open to question after her return to Wimbledon ended in a first-round defeat by little-known Frenchwoman Harmony Tan.

Stepping out to play singles for the first time since leaving Centre Court prematurely and in tears after suffering a hamstring injury in the opening round 12 months ago, Williams was rusty and error-prone.

The will remained and, cheered on by a supportive crowd, she looked like she might stumble over the finish line after coming from a set down and then saving a match point in the 12th game of the decider.

But instead Williams suffered just her third first-round loss at a grand slam, going down 7-5 1-6 7-6 (7) in a deciding tie-break at 10.35pm after three hours and 10 minutes.

At 40, the American’s time in the game is clearly running out, but she remained vague about her future plans and refused to rule out another tilt at Wimbledon next year.

“Like I said coming into this, I’m just planning for right now, seeing how I feel, just to go from there,” she said.

Pressed on whether it was her farewell to the All England Club, Williams added: “That’s a question I can’t answer. I don’t know. Who knows? Who knows where I’ll pop up.”

Serena Williams celebrates a point in the first set
Serena Williams celebrates a point in the first set (Aaron Chown/PA)

Tan, a 24-year-old debutante ranked 115, is the type of player Williams used to beat before even stepping on court but no one, including probably the 23-time grand slam singles champion herself, knew what to expect here.

Williams recovered from a very shaky start to lead 4-2 in the opening set but 21 unforced errors proved her downfall.

She composed herself after a short break to close the roof, winning the second set comfortably, and it looked like she might find a way through when she led 3-1 in the decider.

But there were no certainties about Williams here and she was unable to capitalise on a 4-0 lead in the tie-break, with Tan celebrating the best moment of her career.

“I think physically I did pretty good,” said Williams. “I think the last couple of points, I was really suffering there.

“But I feel like in just those key points, winning some of those points, is always something mentally that you kind of need. I did pretty good on maybe one or two of them, but obviously not enough.”

It has been clear for several years that Williams cannot simply turn up and win grand slams now but, with varied business commitments and a young daughter, she has a lot going on in her life besides tennis.

The US Open begins in two months, and Williams gave a positive indication that she will be at Flushing Meadows in August.

“It definitely makes me want to hit the practice courts,” she said. “I feel that it’s actually kind of like, ‘OK, Serena, you can do this if you want’.

Harmony Tan looks shocked after clinching the victory
Harmony Tan looks shocked after clinching the victory (John Walton/PA)

“When you’re at home, especially in New York, and the US Open, that being the first place I’ve won a grand slam, is something that’s always super special. There’s definitely lots of motivation to get better and to play at home.”

Williams would surely not have come to the All England Club if she did not believe a record-equalling 24th grand slam title was still a possibility.

Asked if she could be satisfied with Tuesday’s loss being her final Wimbledon memory, she said: “Obviously not. You know me. Definitely not.

“But today I gave all I could do. Maybe tomorrow I could have given more. Maybe a week ago I could have given more. But today was what I could do. At some point, you have to be able to be OK with that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]