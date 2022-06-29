Israel paramedic group founder mired in sex abuse scandal dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Israel paramedic group founder mired in sex abuse scandal dies

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 9:46 am
Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, a prominent member of Israel’s ultra-Orthodox community who served as a symbol of co-existence before his reputation came crashing down in a series of sexual abuse allegations, has died at the age of 62 (Oded Balilty/AP)
Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, a prominent member of Israel’s ultra-Orthodox community who founded a volunteer paramedic service before his reputation came crashing down in a series of sexual abuse allegations, has died at the age of 62.

Mr Meshi-Zahav was admitted to hospital last year following a suicide attempt as accusers came forward to allege years of sexual abuse after he was awarded the Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement, the country’s highest civilian honour.

Jerusalem’s Herzog Medical Centre confirmed his death on Wednesday, but did not give a cause.

For decades, Mr Meshi-Zahav was one of Israel’s most recognisable faces, widely respected for founding an ultra-Orthodox rescue service that bridged the divide between religious and secular Israelis and cared for the victims of Palestinian attacks.

He formed Zaka in 1995, six years after he provided first aid to victims of a deadly Palestinian bus attack that killed 16 people near Jerusalem.

His organisation’s volunteers helped identify the victims of disasters and suicide bombings and collect their remains for a Jewish burial. The group expanded to include first response paramedics and broad recognition in Israel.

But after the announcement in March 2021 that he was to receive the Israel Prize, his accusers came forward, saying he had committed horrendous acts of sexual abuse of men, women and children over several decades, and that the ultra-Orthodox community shielded him with a wall of silence.

Mr Meshi-Zahav denied the allegations, stepped down as head of Zaka, and turned down the Israel Prize in the midst of a widening scandal.

The organisation he founded expressed “shock and astonishment”, saying the allegations against him “arouse deep abhorrence, shock and disgust, light years away from the values that characterise the organisation”.

A month later he reportedly attempted suicide in his Jerusalem apartment and was admitted to hospital, where he remained until his death on Wednesday. Israeli media reported at the time that he had tried to hang himself.

