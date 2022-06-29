Doubles disharmony – Tan’s partner Tamara Korpatsch fumes at withdrawal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Doubles disharmony – Tan’s partner Tamara Korpatsch fumes at withdrawal

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 2:48 pm
Harmony Tan has been criticised by her doubles partner (John Walton/PA)
Tamara Korpatsch has slammed doubles partner Harmony Tan for pulling out of their first-round women’s doubles match at Wimbledon.

Tan stunned Centre Court by defeating Serena Williams on Monday night in a first-round singles match lasting more than three hours and will take on Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round on Thursday.

Tan then pulled out of the doubles on Tuesday afternoon ahead of a scheduled clash against Nadiia Kichenok and Raluca Olaru citing a thigh injury, which did not go down well with her partner Korpatsch.

The German, who was beaten by Heather Watson in the first round of the singles wrote on Instagram: “Unfortunately my doubles partner H. Tan retired from our doubles today.

“She just texted me this morning. Let me wait here one hour before the match start. I’m very sad, disappointed and also very angry that I can’t play my first doubles Grand Slam.

“And it’s really not fair for me I didn’t deserve that. She asked me before the tournament if we wanna play doubles and I said yes, I didn’t ask her, she asked me! If you’re broken after a 3h match the day before, you can’t play professional. That’s my opinion.”

Korpatsch and Tan were replaced in the draw by Valentini Grammatikopoulou and Peangtarn Plipuech.

