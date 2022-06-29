Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 7:36 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 8:44 pm
Romelu Lukaku us returning to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)
Romelu Lukaku us returning to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)

Romelu Lukaku has completed his loan move back to Inter Milan from Chelsea, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The Belgium striker will spend the 2022-23 campaign with Inter, the club he left to re-join Chelsea in a £97.5million deal last summer.

The 29-year-old endured an underwhelming 2021-22 season at Stamford Bridge, although he still finished as the Blues’ top scorer with 15 goals.

A statement from Chelsea read: “Romelu Lukaku will spend the 2022-23 campaign with Inter Milan after completing a season-long loan move from Chelsea.”

The short, matter-of-fact statement went on to mention the highlights of Lukaku’s past season without offering any comment.

News of the transfer was confirmed in a short video posted by Inter in which the player said he was “very happy”.

The Serie A outfit followed with another tweet which read: “Welcome back Rom”.

Lukaku first played for Chelsea as a teenager but was let go by the club in 2014, joining Everton after successful loan spells with both the Toffees and West Brom.

His performances for the Merseyside club earned him a £75million move to Manchester United in 2017 but he spent only two years at Old Trafford before a £74million switch to Inter.

He thrived in Italy, scoring 64 goals in 95 appearances and helping Inter win their first Serie A title in 11 years in 2021.

That prompted Chelsea to bring him back to London for a club-record fee but, despite a promising start with a debut goal, he struggled for consistency and suffered an injury setback.

Lukaku voiced disquiet about his role in Thomas Tuchel's side
Romelu Lukaku voiced disquiet about his role in Thomas Tuchel’s side (Adam Davy/PA)

Relations with the club then hit a low last December with the airing of an interview in which he bemoaned the way he was being used by manager Thomas Tuchel and spoke about his ongoing love for Inter.

A parting of the ways had seemed inevitable for some time and Chelsea last week agreed to the loan move back to Inter.

After the move was confirmed on Wednesday, Lukaku revealed he had remained in touch with Inter coach Simone Inzaghi after his departure last summer and was pleased to be back.

Asked what convinced him to return, he said: “The affection of the fans and my team-mates, but also the opportunity to work with the coach.

“I stayed in contact with him all last season. I think the coach is doing well with the team. I want to contribute and do good for this club.

“It’s like coming home. I think my family and I had a really good time in Milan thanks to the people, the fans and my team-mates. From the first day when I arrived here everyone helped me a lot, I’m really happy.

“I didn’t even leave my home when I went to England, which shows how happy I am to be back here. Now I just want to see the guys on the pitch.”

Chelsea v Aston Villa – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Lukaku celebrates scoring for Chelsea (PA)

Lukaku is now hoping to build on his previous successes with Inter, who finished runners-up to AC Milan and won the Coppa Italia without him last season.

He said: “Inter have given me so much and I hope now to do even better than before.”

Lukaku also thanked president Steven Zhang for closing out the deal after complicated negotiations with Chelsea over the financial terms.

He said: “It seemed impossible for me to come back here but we made it and for this I must also thank him. He continued to push and believe that it was possible. In the end we succeeded. I’m very happy.”

