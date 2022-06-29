Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as US Supreme Court justice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as US Supreme Court justice

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 9:56 pm
President Joe Biden listens as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks (Andrew Harnik/AP)
President Joe Biden listens as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The first black woman confirmed for the US Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, will on Thursday take her seat.

Ms Jackson will be sworn as the court’s 116th justice at midday, just as the man she is replacing, Justice Stephen Breyer, retires.

Mr Breyer said in a letter to President Joe Biden that his retirement will take effect at noon, after nearly 28 years on the nation’s highest court.

Supreme Court Breyer
Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Earlier in the day the court is expected to issue its final opinions in a momentous and rancorous term that included overturning Roe v Wade’s guarantee of the right to an abortion.

Ms Jackson, like Mr Breyer, is a liberal so the change will not affect the balance of the court.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal