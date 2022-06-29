Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as US Supreme Court justice By Press Association June 29, 2022, 9:56 pm President Joe Biden listens as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks (Andrew Harnik/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The first black woman confirmed for the US Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, will on Thursday take her seat. Ms Jackson will be sworn as the court’s 116th justice at midday, just as the man she is replacing, Justice Stephen Breyer, retires. Mr Breyer said in a letter to President Joe Biden that his retirement will take effect at noon, after nearly 28 years on the nation’s highest court. Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer (Andrew Harnik/AP) Earlier in the day the court is expected to issue its final opinions in a momentous and rancorous term that included overturning Roe v Wade’s guarantee of the right to an abortion. Ms Jackson, like Mr Breyer, is a liberal so the change will not affect the balance of the court. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal US state courts wrestle with abortion laws following Supreme Court ruling Weekend court roll – a drink-driving ex-Dons star and an onion assault Abortion summit must lead to buffer zones ‘at pace’ – Lib Dems Abortion rights supporters and opponents map next move