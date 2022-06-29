Victims have mixed feelings about 30-year sentence for R Kelly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Victims have mixed feelings about 30-year sentence for R Kelly

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 10:28 pm
In this courtroom sketch, R Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his sentencing hearing (Elizabeth Williams/PA)
R Kelly’s abuse victims were divided in their opinion of his sentence of 30 years, but said they were “grateful” that the R&B singer was “away and will stay away”.

Speaking outside court following the verdict two women, who remained anonymous while reading their victim impact statements to the court, said they were “proud” of one another.

Kelly was handed the sentence after being convicted on charges of racketeering and sex-trafficking in September last year.

The singer was branded “the pied piper of R&B” by a victim using the pseudonym “Angela” who went on to detail his “deplorable and inexplicable” abuse during her statement.

She told reporters: “I started this journey 30 years ago, I was 14 years old when I encountered Robert Sylvester Kelly.

“There wasn’t a day in my life up until this moment that I actually believed that the judicial system would come through for black and brown girls.

“I stand here very proud of my judicial system, very proud of my fellow survivors and very pleased with the outcome.

“Thirty years (is how long) that he did this and 30 years is what he got.”

R Kelly
Lizzette Martinez (John Minchillo/AP)

Asked how she felt now that the former 90s superstar had been sentenced, she replied “overwhelmed”.

Lizzette Martinez, who also read an impact statement in court under the pseudonym Jane Doe, said she was pleased with the sentence but “personally didn’t think it was enough”.

“Today was a very special but hard day for us,” she said.

“This happened to me a very long time ago, I was 17 them and I am 45 today.

“I never thought I’d see him be held accountable, the atrocious things he did to children.

“I don’t know what else to say, except that I’m grateful.

“I am grateful that Robert Sylvester Kelly is away and will stay away and will not be able to harm anyone else.

“Asked if 30 years was a long enough sentence, Ms Martinez replied: “I personally don’t think it’s enough but I’m pleased with it.”

