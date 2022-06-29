Derby takeover expected to be completed on Thursday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The takeover of Derby by property developer David Clowes is expected to be completed on Thursday, the club’s joint administrators have said.

Quantuma announced on Sunday they had formally accepted Clowes’ offer to buy the beleaguered Sky Bet League One club and hoped to conclude the sale by Wednesday.

That target date has now slipped slightly due to the complexities involved but there is confidence remaining issues will soon be resolved.

A spokesperson on behalf of Quantuma said: “All parties involved in the sale of the club have been working very hard together since last weekend to complete this extremely complex transaction.

“A small number of outstanding matters remain, and these matters are outside of the control of the joint administrators and Clowes Developments (UK) Limited.

“It is our expectation that these will be finalised tomorrow, Thursday June 30, allowing the transaction to complete then.

“The joint administrators would like to reassure staff, players and supporters that they are in receipt of completion monies from Clowes Developments (UK) Ltd, and the outstanding issues require a short amount of additional time to be finalised.”

Chris Kirchner withdrew an offer (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Clowes, via his company Clowes Developments, emerged as the potential new owner of the Rams after American businessman Chris Kirchner withdrew his offer to buy the club.

The local businessman has already agreed to purchase Pride Park and issue the club an interim loan.

Derby have been in administration since last year and were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship last season after having 21 points deducted.

Former manager Wayne Rooney has urged fans to get behind his successor after he quit last week, suggesting the Rams needed “fresh energy”.

Thanks for taking me in as one of your own. Please get behind the next manager and give them what you gave me, trust, loyalty, and unbelievable support. Some great memories I’ll never forget.👏🖤🐏 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) June 29, 2022

Assistant Liam Rosenior has taken over as interim boss with the players back in for pre-season this week.

“A massive thank you to all the fans, players, and staff at @dcfcofficial for your support over the last three years. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make in my career,” Rooney wrote on Twitter.

“Thanks for taking me in as one of your own. Please get behind the next manager and give them what you gave me, trust, loyalty, and unbelievable support. Some great memories I’ll never forget.”