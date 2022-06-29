Derby takeover expected to be completed on Thursday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derby takeover expected to be completed on Thursday

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 10:48 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 11:38 pm
The takeover of Derby County by David Clowes is edging closer (Richard Sellers/PA)
The takeover of Derby by property developer David Clowes is expected to be completed on Thursday, the club’s joint administrators have said.

Quantuma announced on Sunday they had formally accepted Clowes’ offer to buy the beleaguered Sky Bet League One club and hoped to conclude the sale by Wednesday.

That target date has now slipped slightly due to the complexities involved but there is confidence remaining issues will soon be resolved.

A spokesperson on behalf of Quantuma said: “All parties involved in the sale of the club have been working very hard together since last weekend to complete this extremely complex transaction.

“A small number of outstanding matters remain, and these matters are outside of the control of the joint administrators and Clowes Developments (UK) Limited.

“It is our expectation that these will be finalised tomorrow, Thursday June 30, allowing the transaction to complete then.

“The joint administrators would like to reassure staff, players and supporters that they are in receipt of completion monies from Clowes Developments (UK) Ltd, and the outstanding issues require a short amount of additional time to be finalised.”

Derby County v Queens Park Rangers – Sky Bet Championship – Pride Park
Chris Kirchner withdrew an offer (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Clowes, via his company Clowes Developments, emerged as the potential new owner of the Rams after American businessman Chris Kirchner withdrew his offer to buy the club.

The local businessman has already agreed to purchase Pride Park and issue the club an interim loan.

Derby have been in administration since last year and were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship last season after having 21 points deducted.

Former manager Wayne Rooney has urged fans to get behind his successor after he quit last week, suggesting the Rams needed “fresh energy”.

Assistant Liam Rosenior has taken over as interim boss with the players back in for pre-season this week.

“A massive thank you to all the fans, players, and staff at @dcfcofficial for your support over the last three years. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make in my career,” Rooney wrote on Twitter.

“Thanks for taking me in as one of your own. Please get behind the next manager and give them what you gave me, trust, loyalty, and unbelievable support. Some great memories I’ll never forget.”

