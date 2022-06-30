Australia coach sees age as no obstacle for 33-year-old debutant Cadeyrn Neville

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Australia coach sees age as no obstacle for 33-year-old debutant Cadeyrn Neville

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 7:18 am Updated: June 30, 2022, 7:28 am
Cadeyrn Neville gets a chance for Australia at the age of 33 (PA)
Cadeyrn Neville gets a chance for Australia at the age of 33 (PA)

Australia debutant Cadeyrn Neville has been acclaimed as a standard bearer to determined veterans who still have their hearts set on playing at the highest level.

At 33 years and 235 days, Neville becomes the third oldest Wallaby to make his Test bow after being picked in the second row for Saturday’s collision with England at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

Picked in training squads since 2012 by four different Australia coaches without ever winning a cap, he has now been rewarded for an impressive season at the ACT Brumbies in which his set piece expertise and work rate have shone out.

A rich sporting career began in rugby league and he also represented his country at rowing in the Youth Olympics before settling in union, with a spell in Japan interrupting his time in Super Rugby.

“Cadeyrn got called into a Wallabies squad at the time when Michael Hooper made his debut, so that tells you something. Hoops has had 118 caps since then,” head coach Dave Rennie said.

Scotland v Australia – Autumn Internationals – BT Murrayfield Stadium
Australia head coach Dave Rennie believes in Cadeyrn Neville (PA)

“He’s an ex-rower and that’s why he’s got such a massive engine. He played a bit of league at one stage. He’s a big man so you would have noticed him out there.

“He’s had injuries, he’s spent a bit of time overseas and he’s come back for a final dig. He’s a big man and a good athlete.

“He’s a great story for the guys out there who might have thought the dream had passed them. From a perseverance point of view it’s a great story.”

Hooker David Porecki is the second new face in Australia’s starting XV and although younger at 29-years-old, he has also been making waves in the latter stages of his career.

Spells at Saracens and London Irish have left Porecki with a clear understanding of how England like to play.

“You get an insight into their set piece and into their mentality and what their foundations are built on,” Porecki said.

“It is old-school, traditional rugby that they have modernised, but their foundations stay the same.

“It revolves around a strong set piece, kicking game, territory, exactly what we are expecting when we face them on Saturday. They build their game around that.”

England v Australia – Autumn International – Twickenham Stadium
James O’Connor misses out for Australia (PA)

Quade Cooper partners Nic White at half-back after James O’Connor was ruled out of contention for the number 10 jersey, but the latter should figure in the second Test in Brisbane.

“James isn’t quite sharp enough yet. He missed a big chunk of the second half of the year because of two different injuries,” added Rennie.

“While he’s back fit and available, he just lacks a bit of sharpness. Quade brings a calmness, massive experience and has trained very well.”

Australia team to play England on Saturday: T Banks; A Kellaway, L Ikitau, S Kerevi, M Koroibete; Q Cooper, N White; A Bell, D Porecki, A Ala’alatoa, D Swain, C Neville, R Leota, M Hooper (capt), R Valetini. Replacements: F Fainga’a, S Sio, J Slipper, M Philip, P Samu, J Gordon, N Lolesio, J Petaia.
