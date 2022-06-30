Travis Barker’s daughter thanks fans for ‘prayers and love’ amid his illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Travis Barker’s daughter thanks fans for ‘prayers and love’ amid his illness

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 8:38 am
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (Doug Peters/PA)
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (Doug Peters/PA)

Travis Barker’s daughter has thanked his fans for their “prayers and love” after he was admitted to hospital with an unconfirmed medical issue.

The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer was pictured being carried into Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles on a stretcher on Tuesday morning.

Neither he nor his wife, reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, have since made public statements about his illness.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2016 – London
Kourtney Kardashian (Ian West/PA)

Alabama Barker, 16, who is the pop-punk musician’s daughter with ex-wife and model Shanna Moakler, posted a photo on Instagram of her hand resting next to his on a table, with the musician’s distinctive rose tattoo visible.

She captioned the picture: “Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you.”

It comes after pictures obtained by US outlet TMZ showed Barker raising a fist while being carried to hospital early on Tuesday.

A black tracksuit-clad Kardashian, 43, who recently changed her surname on her official Instagram page to Barker-Kardashian, was shown by his side.

Barker has two children with ex-wife Moakler, a former Miss USA – 18-year-old Landon and Alabama.

