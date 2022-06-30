Xi arrives in Hong Kong for 25th anniversary of handover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Xi arrives in Hong Kong for 25th anniversary of handover

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 8:44 am Updated: June 30, 2022, 9:34 am
China’s President Xi Jinping delivers a speech after arriving for the upcoming handover anniversary by train in Hong Kong (Pool/AP)
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has arrived in Hong Kong ahead of the 25th anniversary of the British handover.

His visit follows a two-year transformation which brought the city more tightly under Communist Party control.

It is Mr Xi’s first trip outside of mainland China in nearly two and a half years.

Supporters at the train station waving Chinese and Hong Kong flags greeted the Chinese President as his train pulled into the station on Thursday.

Mr Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, were welcomed by the city’s leader, Carrie Lam, as they alighted the train. Mr Xi waved at the supporters who welcomed him on the platform.

Elsewhere in the train station, supporters stood on either side of a red carpet, also waving Chinese and Hong Kong flags. Some held up banners welcoming Mr Xi and a lion dance performance was held.

Hong Kong
Students attend a Chinese national flag raising ceremony during at a secondary school to mark the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China (AP)

“I’m very happy to be in Hong Kong,” Mr Xi said in a speech at the Hong Kong West Kowloon train station.

“It’s been five years since I last visited, and in the past five years I’ve been paying attention to and thinking about Hong Kong.”

Mr Xi is expected to speak about Hong Kong’s future at a ceremony on Friday marking the return of the former British colony to Chinese rule on July 1 1997.

Under his leadership, China has reshaped Hong Kong in the past two years, cracking down on protest and freedom of speech and introducing a more patriotic curriculum in schools. The changes have all but eliminated opposition voices and driven many to leave.

Xi Jinping
Mr Xi arrives in Hong Kong (Pool via AP)

Hong Kong and nearby Macao are special administrative regions that are governed separately from the rest of China, known as the Chinese mainland.

Mr Xi has not left China since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold. China has maintained a strict “zero-Covid” policy that aims to keep the virus out.

The Chinese leader’s last overseas trip was to Myanmar in January 2020.

Mr Xi said Hong Kong has overcome many challenges over the years and had been “reborn from the ashes” with “vigorous vitality”.

“As long as we stick to the ‘one country, two systems’ framework, Hong Kong will certainly have a brighter future and will make new and bigger contributions to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese people,” he said.

