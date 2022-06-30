Berlin prepares ‘huge thermos’ to help heat homes in winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Berlin prepares ‘huge thermos’ to help heat homes in winter

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
The vast thermal tank which will store hot water in Berlin (Michael Sohn/AP)
The vast thermal tank which will store hot water in Berlin (Michael Sohn/AP)

A vast “thermos” that will store millions of gallons of hot water to help heat homes in Berlin this winter has been unveiled.

The huge insulated water tank located at the Reuter power station uses excess electricity from solar and wind power plants across Germany.

The head of Swedish utility company Vattenfall’s heat unit in Germany said that the facility can help smooth out the fluctuating energy provided by renewables while providing reliable heat to hundreds of thousands of households.

The 52 million dollar tower will be Europe’s biggest heat storage facility when it is completed at the end of this year, and even bigger one is already being planned in the Netherlands.

The inside of the vast thermal tank
The inside of the vast thermal tank (Michael Sohn/AP)

With a height of almost 150 feet and holding up to 14.8 million gallons of hot water, Vattenfall said the tower will help heat Berlin homes this winter even if Russian gas supplies dry up.

“It’s a huge thermos that helps us to store the heat when we don’t need it,” said Tanja Wielgoss, who heads the Sweden-based company’s heat unit in Germany. “And then we can release it when we need to use it.”

While district heating systems fuelled by coal, gas or waste have been around for more than a century, most are not designed to store significant amounts of heat.

By contrast, the new facility unveiled on Thursday will hold water brought to almost boiling temperature with excess electricity from plants across Germany.

“Sometimes you have an abundance of electricity in the grids that you cannot use anymore, and then you need to turn off the wind turbines,” said Wielgoss. “Where we are standing we can take in this electricity.”

Power provider Vattenfall unveiled the new facility in Berlin
Power provider Vattenfall unveiled the new facility in Berlin (Michael Sohn/AP)

The facility will have a thermal capacity of 200 Megawatts – enough to meet much of Berlin’s hot water needs during the summer and about 10% of what it requires in the winter.

The vast, insulated tank can keep water hot for up to 13 hours, helping bridge short periods when there is little wind or sun.

It will also be able to use other sources of heat – such as that extracted from wastewater, said Ms Wielgoss.

Berlin’s top climate official, Bettina Jarasch, said the faster such heat storage systems are built, the better.

“Due to its geographic location the Berlin region is even more dependent on Russian fossil fuels than other parts of Germany,” she said.

“That’s why we’re really in a hurry here. The war in Ukraine and the energy crisis teach us that we need to be faster.

“First of all to become climate neutral. And secondly, to become independent.”

