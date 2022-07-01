Caribbean storm is ‘likely to gain force and hit Central America’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caribbean storm is ‘likely to gain force and hit Central America’

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 7:22 am
A man runs from the rain in Caracas, Venezuela (Ariana Cubillos/AP)
A storm that has hurled rain on the southern Caribbean and the northern shoulder of South America is expected to hit Central America as a tropical storm over the weekend and eventually develop into a hurricane over the Pacific, forecasters said.

The fast-moving disturbance known as “Potential Tropical Cyclone Two” has been drenching parts of the Caribbean region since Monday – without ever meeting the criteria for a named tropical storm.

It was moving away from the northernmost part of Colombia late on Thursday and heading over open waters north of Panama on a path toward the coastal area around the Nicaragua-Costa Rica border.

A man uses a plastic bag to protect himself from the rain in Caracas, Venezuela
The storm is centred about 410 miles east of Bluefields on Nicaragua’s Atlantic coast, the US National Hurricane Centre said.

It is moving west at 20mph and projected to hit the Nicaragua-Costa Rica area as a tropical storm late on Friday or early on Saturday.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 40mph — right at the edge of tropical storm force, through with ragged wind circulation, apparently due to its rapid advance westward.

The Hurricane Centre said that pace should be slowing.

A woman protects her shoes with plastic bags as she wades through a street inundated by heavy rains, in Caracas, Venezuela
A hurricane watch is in effect from the Nicaragua-Costa Rica border to Laguna de Perlas in Nicaragua.

The storm is expected to drop three to five inches of rain on parts of northern Colombia, then four to eight inches on Nicaragua and Costa Rica, posing the threat of flash flooding.

Venezuela and several Caribbean islands closed schools as the storm approached in recent days.

