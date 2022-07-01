‘At least 19 dead in Russian missile attack on residential building near Odesa’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

‘At least 19 dead in Russian missile attack on residential building near Odesa’

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 7:44 am Updated: July 1, 2022, 10:54 am
Emergency service workers try to extinguish flames at a residential building in Odesa, Ukraine, early on Friday July 1 2022 following Russian missile attacks (Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP)
Emergency service workers try to extinguish flames at a residential building in Odesa, Ukraine, early on Friday July 1 2022 following Russian missile attacks (Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP)

Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in a coastal town near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa have killed at least 19 people, including two children, authorities reported.

Friday’s strikes come a day after Russian forces withdrew from a strategic Black Sea island.

Video of the pre-dawn assault showed the charred remains of buildings in the small town of Serhiivka, around 31 miles south-west of Odesa.

Ukrainian authorities said Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in the port city of Odesa have killed more than a dozen people
Ukrainian authorities said Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in the port city of Odesa have killed more than a dozen people (Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP)

“A terrorist country is killing our people. In response to defeats on the battlefield, they fight civilians,” Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said.

The deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kirill Tymoshenko, gave the death toll.

A spokesman for the Odesa regional government, Serhiy Bratchuk, said on the Telegram messaging app that another 30 had been injured.

Ukrainian news reports said the target of the missile attack was a multi-storey apartment building and resort area.

The attack comes after Russian forces pulled out from Snake Island on Thursday, potentially easing the threat to Odesa, it was initially thought.

But they kept up their push to encircle the last stronghold of resistance in the eastern province of Luhansk.

The Kremlin portrayed the withdrawal from Snake Island as a “goodwill gesture”.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

Ukraine’s military claimed it forced the Russians to flee in two small speedboats following a barrage of Ukrainian artillery and missile strikes.

The exact number of troops was not disclosed.

Snake Island sits along a busy shipping lane.

Russia took control of it in the opening days of the war in the apparent hope of using it as a staging ground for an assault on Odesa.

Russian bombardments killed large numbers of civilians earlier in the war.

There were fewer mass casualties as Moscow concentrated on capturing eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region.

However, a missile strike that hit a shopping centre in Kremenchuk in central Ukraine killed at least 19 people on Monday and injured another 62, authorities said.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied that Russian forces targeted the shopping centre, saying that his country does not hit civilian facilities. He claimed the target in Kremenchuk was a nearby weapons depot, echoing the remarks of his military officials.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]