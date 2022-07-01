Semi-automated offside technology to be used at World Cup in Qatar this winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Semi-automated offside technology to be used at World Cup in Qatar this winter

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 9:02 am

Semi-automated offside technology will be used at the World Cup in Qatar this winter, FIFA has announced.

FIFA estimates the technology will help to cut decision-making time on offsides from an average of 70 seconds using current video review methods down to between 20 and 25 seconds.

Crucially, FIFA intends to show spectators in the stadium and viewers at home a 3D illustration of the decision after it has been made, most likely at the next break in play after the incident.

Pierluigi Collina, the chairman of the world governing body’s referees’ committee, hopes the new system will be as “praised” and accepted as goal-line technology has become, with a similar margin for error.

He said GLT had been accurate to within three centimetres when it was introduced and was now accurate “to a few millimetres”.

He was keen though to insist that the on-field referee, and the video assistant, were still vital in validating decisions, and at pains to manage expectations on the speed of the new system.

“I’ve heard a lot about ‘robot referees’. I understand sometimes this is very good for headlines, but this is not the case,” the Italian said.

“The match officials are still involved in the decision-making process, as the technology gives an answer only when a player is in an offside position.

Pierluigi Collina insists referees are still at the centre of decision-making despite the extra technological assistance (Nick Potts/PA)

“In other words, the assessment of interfering with an opponent remains a match official’s responsibility.

“Similarly, I heard (people say it could take) four or five seconds to get the offside decision. Certainly, we cannot get an answer within four or five seconds, this is a wrong expectation.

“We will be faster, we will be more accurate – these are the objectives of the semi-automated offside technology.”

FIFA first received demonstrations of semi-automated offside technology in 2019 and trialled it at the Arab Cup in Qatar last year and the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year.

Some testing also took place at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

The system relies on 12 cameras installed underneath the roof within each stadium, all 100 per cent synchronised with each other. Optical tracking data looks at 29 data points on each player, covering their limbs and extremities, plus the position of the ball, 50 times per second.

The Al Rihla ball for the World Cup finals is fitted with connected technology (Nick Potts/PA)

The World Cup ball houses a sensor which transmits data to the video operations room 500 times per second.

This technology combines to track the limbs of each player and also the precise ‘kick point’ in real time using artificial intelligence.

When an offside is detected by the system, an alert is relayed to the offside video operator, with the lead VAR then manually validating the kick point and the offside line.

The VAR then communicates what he or she can see to the on-field referee. The referee can still use the monitors at the side of the pitch to check issues such as interference with play or other infringements which may render an offside call irrelevant or inaccurate.

