Manchester City sign goalkeeper Stefan Ortega from Arminia Bielefeld

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Manchester City sign goalkeeper Stefan Ortega from Arminia Bielefeld

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 10:34 am
Stefan Ortega has joined Manchester City (Man City handout)
Stefan Ortega has joined Manchester City (Man City handout)

Manchester City have signed Arminia Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old joins the Premier League champions as back-up to Ederson after his deal expired with the recently relegated Bundesliga side.

United States international Zack Steffen was number two last season but is reportedly set to join Middlesbrough on loan.

Ortega is City’s second summer signing following star striker Erling Haaland’s high-profile arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

“This is a fantastic move for me,” German goalkeeper Ortega said. “Manchester City are an amazing team – a squad with world-class quality in every area.

“To be given the chance to join this group of players and help continue the club’s success is a dream for me.

“I have enjoyed my time in Germany and I want to thank the Arminia Bielefeld fans for their support. But this new challenge of coming to City and playing in the Premier League is too good for me to ignore.

“I can’t wait to get started, meet my teammates and begin working with Pep (Guardiola) and his backroom staff.”

City say the move is subject to international clearance and director of football Txiki Begiristain is happy to have got Ortega to the Etihad Stadium.

“This is a very good deal for City,” he said. “Stefan has excellent pedigree – his career speaks for itself.

“We are signing a goalkeeper who has vast experience, and he will help us in our quest for more trophies.

“He has joined to compete with the other goalkeepers and help our youngsters, so it’s a transfer we are really pleased to have secured.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal