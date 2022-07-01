Lesia Tsurenko struggled to keep the war in Ukraine out of her mind at Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lesia Tsurenko struggled to keep the war in Ukraine out of her mind at Wimbledon

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 3:40 pm
Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko congratulates Jule Niemeier after their third-round match at Wimbledon (Alberto Pezzali/AP/PA)
Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko bowed out of Wimbledon with a third-round defeat to Jule Niemeier and admitted it was a day she could not separate tennis and the war in her country.

The 33-year-old was broken 11 times but battled on before she exited SW19 6-4 3-6 6-3.

World number 101 Tsurenko again wore a yellow and blue ribbon in support of Ukraine – which was invaded by Russia in February – and had been the last player from the country left in the women’s singles at the All England Club.

Lesia Tsurenko has sported a yellow and blue ribbon at Wimbledon
After she exited the Championships on day five, she said: “I honestly don’t know what happened to me today.

“I did not feel well the whole match. I was not able to serve. I don’t know. I’m just very, very nervous today since I woke up. (A) few days like that happened to me in the last few months.

“I think it’s just one of those days when your body and your mind are not your friends. This is how I felt today, like I cannot control what my body is doing.

“That’s why I had so many mistakes. I was not able to win my serve, I was not able to do the first serve, so I did not have a rhythm on any of the shots. It’s strange but it happens sometimes unfortunately. I think it’s just mental overload.

Jule Niemeier celebrates victory against Lesia Tsurenko
“A few days like that happened to me feeling nervous with no reason. Let’s say, I mean, no reason, no real reason. I know that there is a war at home, and I think it just makes me too nervous sometimes. It’s definitely affecting, but probably I was just not able to separate today.”

Tsurenko’s run to the third round, which equalled her previous best showing at Wimbledon in 2017, has earned the Ukrainian a £120,000 payday and 10 per cent will be sent back home to help with the war effort.

Now the initial plan will be to return to her new base of Italy after she recently found an apartment there close to the Piatti academy where compatriot Marta Kostyuk is also based.

But she will struggle to switch off despite being reunited with her sister, who has moved in with her while the rest of the family, including her mum, remain in Ukraine while the war continues.

“I don’t relax. That’s true. I don’t see a way to do it now. I can go for massage, but probably I will think about what’s going on at home,” Tsurenko said.

“Sometimes when I train in Italy, it’s a very nice place and it’s a small city, a small town by the sea, sometimes when you are just eating great food and having amazing Italian espresso and you see that you are surrounded by beautiful nature, for some moments you forget and you’re like, you’re relaxed and you think ‘oh the life is good,’ but it’s just seconds.

“It’s very tough for me to explain to you – and I hope none of the people will ever feel this – but it’s just like some part of me is always so tight and I think it will be a big release when the war will finish, but not before.”

