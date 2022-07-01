Mohamed Salah commits to Liverpool with new three-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mohamed Salah commits to Liverpool with new three-year deal

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 4:34 pm
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has signed a new three-year contract (Nick Potts/PA)
Mohamed Salah is confident he can win more trophies with Liverpool after bringing an end to his long-running contract saga by signing a new three-year deal.

The Egypt international had entered the final year of his existing contract after negotiations over extending his stay dragged on for most of last season.

There had been a stumbling block over the 30-year-old’s wage demands but a delegation flew out to meet with the player, who is still currently on holiday, and came to an agreement which makes the forward the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

“I feel great and (I am) excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.

“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going (upwards).

“Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies (the Premier League and the Champions League).

“I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well.

“We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.”

Salah has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances for the club since arriving in 2017 and has helped them win the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup during that time.

He has delivered on his promise to bring silverware to Anfield and the Egyptian, who celebrated his 30th birthday a fortnight ago, wants that to continue.

“My message (to the fans) is the players in the team want to give our best next season to try to win all the trophies,” he said.

“As usual, you stay behind us and give us a big push and I am sure we are going to win trophies again (together).

“If I look back to that time when I came (here), the club were not winning many things but I think I told you I had come (here) to win trophies.

 

“I think we have won good trophies together and I think we can do it again.

“We won so many things together. We had some disappointments, but this is football.

“I have enjoyed my football here at the club and hopefully I will continue to enjoy it and win many trophies.”

