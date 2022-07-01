Mohamed Salah wants more Liverpool silverware after becoming highest-paid player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Mohamed Salah wants more Liverpool silverware after becoming highest-paid player

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 5:54 pm
Mohamed Salah has signed a new deal (Peter Byrne/PA)
Mohamed Salah has signed a new deal (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mohamed Salah’s new Liverpool contract has made him the highest-paid player in the club’s history, but the forward insists it is the quest for trophies which drives him on.

The Egypt international had entered the final year of his existing contract after negotiations over extending his stay dragged on for most of last season, with the 30-year-old’s salary the stumbling block.

However, Salah committed himself to the club for three more years after a delegation from the club, led by new sporting director Julian Ward, flew out to finalise a deal with the player, who is still currently on holiday.

“It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next,” Salah, who joined for £37million from Roma in 2017, told liverpoolfc.com.

“If I look back to that time when I came, the club were not winning many things, but I think I told you I had come to win trophies.

“I think we have won good trophies together and I think we can do it again.

“I have enjoyed my football here at the club and hopefully I will continue to enjoy it and win many trophies.”

A long-standing commitment of both parties to reach an agreement meant a deal could be done quickly.

The PA news agency understands Salah had made it clear to the club early in negotiations he would not countenance being sold, but if his preference to renew could not be met he would leave on a free transfer next summer.

There were face-to-face talks between Ward and Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon and his agent in Miami around the turn of the year, which thrashed out the broad structure of the deal.

The contract is understood to be worth in the region of £350,000-a-week, less than the £400,000 the player was reportedly asking for, which protects the club’s wage structure while also rewarding individual performance.

Liverpool accepted Salah was worthy of a deal commensurate with his world-class status, but by adding performance bonuses they have protected the club while rewarding the player for goals and assists.

A three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, the Egyptian has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances, with only Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne providing more league assists since the start of the 2017-18 season, and has helped the club win the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

The fact Salah has accepted the performance-related aspect of his new contract is testament to the player’s confidence he can continue reproducing the numbers he has been doing.