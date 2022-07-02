Fans shocked and delighted after Rihanna spotted in south London barber shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fans shocked and delighted after Rihanna spotted in south London barber shop

By Press Association
July 2, 2022, 1:34 am Updated: July 2, 2022, 4:52 am
Fans shocked and delighted after Rihanna spotted in south London barber shop
Fans shocked and delighted after Rihanna spotted in south London barber shop (Ian West/PA)

Fans in south London were shocked and delighted after Rihanna was spotted alongside partner ASAP Rocky in a local barber shop on Friday night.

The Hollywood power couple made an unexpected appearance at the shop in Anerley Hill, Crystal Palace, before being mobbed by fans.

Videos circulated on social media show hundreds of screaming fans outside the shop as the singer dressed in sunglasses and a dark top filmed the reaction from within.

Other videos showed the rapper getting a haircut while the Umbrella singer watched in the background.

One bystander said the pair had been driving up Anerley Hill when the rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, stopped the car to enter the shop where music was playing.

“Everyone saw ASAP come out first and then probably like 30 seconds later he went back to the car to bring out Rihanna,” he told the PA news agency.

“Then everyone noticed and it went hectic.”

It comes after the rapper headlined the Friday slot at the Wireless festival which is taking place in Crystal Palace park from July 1 to July 3.

His performance marks his return to English soil for the first time in six years.

The couple welcomed their first child together in May.

The public appearance in south London is reportedly the singer’s first since giving birth.

