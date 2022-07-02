Joe Biden tells James Corden he is jealous of Boris Johnson’s hair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Joe Biden tells James Corden he is jealous of Boris Johnson’s hair

By Press Association
July 2, 2022, 1:58 am
Joe Biden tells James Corden he is jealous of Boris Johnson’s hair (Chris Radburn/PA)
Joe Biden tells James Corden he is jealous of Boris Johnson’s hair (Chris Radburn/PA)

James Corden has lent a helping hand at the White House, discussing Boris Johnson’s hair and the kidnapping of boy band One Direction.

The comedian and talk show host also visited the kitchen at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, helping out with “food security,” and opened a press briefing with US news reporters.

The humorous sketches came as part of a special edition of the Take A Break segment of Corden’s The Late Late Show.

Posing as Biden’s personal assistant for the day, Corden offered to get the president a snack before “redecorating” the Oval Office with a picture of himself with Harry Styles.

“Which of the world leaders have you got on that phone on speed dial?” he later asked Biden.

“We could call Boris Johnson.”

“Boris talks to me all the time, I wish I had his hair, I could have got elected sooner,” Biden replies.

“You wish you had Boris Johnson’s hair? Nobody has ever said that in the history of talking about hair,” Corden says.

Later while talking to ex-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about the briefing schedule, Corden asked her: “Where does the president stand on One Direction getting back together?”

“Should they be kidnapped, placed together as a band, and pushed out one more time?”

Psaki responds: “The kidnapping place feels a little dark for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal