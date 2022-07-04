Arsenal complete signing of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arsenal complete signing of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 10:47 am
Arsenal have signed Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus (Tim Goode/PA)
Arsenal have signed Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus (Tim Goode/PA)

Gabriel Jesus says he was a fan of Arsenal as a boy because of Thierry Henry and will now follow in the Frenchman’s footsteps after joining the club from Manchester City.

The Brazil international has also been reunited with Mikel Arteta, who spent more than three years as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City before taking the manager’s job at the Emirates Stadium.

Jesus, 25, is believed to have signed a five-year contract in a reported £45million deal, having left City after scoring 95 goals in 236 appearances and winning the Premier League four times, EFL Cup three times and the FA Cup.

“I followed Arsenal when I was young because of Henry,” he told arsenal.com.

“Obviously I didn’t follow too many European teams, but when I saw some of the players that played here, I was like “Wow, this club is big”.

“I’m so happy to sign for this big club. Since day one when I knew I could come to play for Arsenal, I was happy. I know the staff, I know some players, the Brazilian ones. I know there are a lot of top players.”

Jesus hopes his relationship with Arteta will help him improve further.

“We spoke a couple of times about the club, the players, the project and the future,” he added.

“I believe 100 per cent in Mikel. I had a very good time with him before, he’s a very good guy and a very good coach as well.

“He helped me a lot. We would always stick together after the training sessions and do some finishing or something.

“He’s a very intelligent guy and was an amazing player, so if he knows something he can teach me or the young players.”

Following the departure of Alexandre Lacazette after the expiry of his contract, Arsenal needed reinforcements up front and Arteta knew the man he wanted to come in.

“I’m very excited. The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature,” said the Gunners boss.

“I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here.

“This is a position that’s been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I’m really happy.”

