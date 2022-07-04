China state museum opens in Hong Kong amid patriotism drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
China state museum opens in Hong Kong amid patriotism drive

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 10:54 am
A visitor dressed in Chinese costume tours the Hong Kong Palace Museum (Kin Cheung/AP)
China’s famed Palace Museum opened a branch in Hong Kong on Sunday amid a drive to build loyalty to Beijing in the former British colony that reverted to Chinese rule 25 years ago.

Works of calligraphy and paintings on silk dating back more than 1,000 years featured heavily in the exhibition, housed in a seven-storey building in a newly developed harbourside arts district.

The delicate artworks will be returned to Beijing for safekeeping after 30 days, but China’s Communist Party leaders want the exhibition’s cultural and political impact to linger for far longer.

Hong Kong Palace Museum
The Hong Kong Palace Museum showcases more than 900 Chinese artefacts, loaned from the long-established Palace Museum in Beijing (Kin Cheung/AP)

The opening of the exhibition came just two days after China’s leader, Xi Jinping, marked the anniversary of Hong Kong’s return with a visit to what is officially called the special autonomous region and a speech emphasising Beijing’s control under its vision of “one country, two systems”,

Mr Xi praised the city for overcoming “violent social unrest” – a reference to massive pro-democracy protests in 2019 which were followed by a crackdown that has snuffed out dissent and shut down independent media.

The sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing has seen government critics who have not moved abroad being either jailed or intimidated into silence.

Hong Kong Palace Museum
The building of the Palace Museum in Hong Kong was controversial because of the lack of public consultation (Kin Cheung/AP)

That has aligned Hong Kong ever more closely with the party’s rigid controls exercised on the mainland and in the outer regions of Tibet, Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia.

The political controls have increasingly taken on cultural and linguistic elements, and Friday’s ceremony was carried out entirely in the national language of Mandarin, rather than Hong Kong’s native Cantonese.

The building of the Palace Museum branch in Hong Kong was controversial because of the lack of public consultation, and came as a surprise to many Hong Kong citizens.

Hong Kong Palace Museum
Visitors write a Chinese word on a touch screen at the Hong Kong Palace Museum (Kin Cheung/AP)

Daisy Wang, the museum’s deputy director, said the current exhibition was a “once in a lifetime opportunity to look at some of the rarest early works of painting and calligraphy in Chinese art history.”

The collection was built during the Ming and Qing dynasties and many of its finest works now reside on the self-governing island of Taiwan, where they were taken after the Communists seized power on the mainland in 1949.

