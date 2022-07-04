Nick Kyrgios happy ‘so many people are upset’ with his Wimbledon run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nick Kyrgios happy ‘so many people are upset’ with his Wimbledon run

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 7:13 pm
Nick Kyrgios celebrates his victory (Aaron Chown/PA)
Nick Kyrgios celebrates his victory (Aaron Chown/PA)

Nick Kyrgios is being fuelled by his critics as he bids to achieve a best grand slam result at Wimbledon.

After the drama and recriminations of his clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Australian’s fourth-round match against Brandon Nakashima on Centre Court was a much less tempestuous affair.

Kyrgios struggled with a shoulder problem but recovered from a set down and then clinched the decider against 20-year-old American Nakashima, winning 4-6 6-4 7-6 (2) 3-6 6-2 to set up a quarter-final with Chile’s Cristian Garin.

Nick Kyrgios waves to the Centre Court crowd after his victory
Nick Kyrgios waves to the Centre Court crowd after his victory (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Kyrgios’ battle against Tsitsipas was undoubtedly the most talked-about match of the tournament so far, with the 27-year-old receiving plenty of criticism for his on-court behaviour.

“Honestly, I don’t care,” said Kyrgios. “I just smile. It’s so funny. I joke around with my team about it so much. It’s hilarious.

“I almost just wake up and read things, and I just laugh. And I never forget things people say, whether it was three, four years ago, things that just stick with me.

“I have a massive chip on my shoulder. I sit here now in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon again, and I just know there’s so many people that are so upset.”

Kyrgios has reached the last eight at slams twice before, on his Wimbledon debut in 2014 and then at the Australian Open the following year, losing at that stage both times.

There have been more lows than highs since but he was proud of the way he fought his way past Nakashima, saying in his post-match on-court interview: “I need a glass of wine tonight for sure.”

And Kyrgios now feels mentally ready to go even further.

“Today I was almost just smiling and laughing to myself on the far side, just knowing I was locked in an absolute battle,” he said. “In the past I wasn’t able to kind of enjoy that.

“That’s probably the first time in my career where I wasn’t playing well, regardless of playing Centre Court Wimbledon, fully packed crowd, I was able to just say, ‘Wow, look how far I’ve come’.

Nick Kyrgios received treatment for a shoulder problem
Nick Kyrgios received treatment for a shoulder problem (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I was bouncing the ball before I served. I really just smiled to myself. I was like, ‘We’re here, we’re competing at Wimbledon, putting in a good performance mentally’.

“There was a time where I was having to be forced out of a pub at 4am to play Nadal second round. My agent had to come get me before I played my match on Centre Court. I’ve come a long way, that’s for sure.

“Now to sit here quarter-finals of Wimbledon feeling good, feeling composed, feeling mature, I’m extremely blessed. I feel like I’m just comfortable in my own skin.”

The concern is whether Kyrgios’ body can hold up. He began wincing and holding his shoulder during the first set before taking painkillers and then a medical time-out for treatment later in the match.

It looked like he may be heading out when Nakashima, who was through to the fourth round of a slam for the first time, took the fourth set, with Kyrgios deliberately tanking the final game, but the Australian regrouped impressively in the decider.

“At the end of the fourth, complete rope-a-dope tactic,” said Kyrgios, who only had one argument with the umpire, earning a rebuke from a spectator who told him to “stop moaning”.

“I just threw away that service game. I knew he was in a rhythm. He was starting to get on top of me. I kind of just wanted to throw him off a little bit. It worked.

“I woke up after Tsitsipas and had some shoulder pain. I’ve played so much tennis in the last month and a half, so I almost knew that it was time for my body to start feeling some niggles. I think that’s normal. It’s just something I manage.

“I’ll keep having the same mentality, taking one match at a time. Everyone is capable at this point in time. There’s eight players left.

“I just want to continue to do the right things physically, professionally. My team does such a good job. I do so much physio work. We all stay as a close-knit team. We’re just doing this together. Hopefully we can keep going.”

