Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar moves but top targets unchanged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar moves but top targets unchanged

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 7:27 pm Updated: July 4, 2022, 7:47 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar (Gareth Fuller/ Julien Poupart/PA).
Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar (Gareth Fuller/ Julien Poupart/PA).

Chelsea will not divert from their top transfer targets while mulling possible moves for Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, the PA news agency understands.

The Blues still hope to wrap up a deal for Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling quickly now, with negotiations also continuing with Leeds’ Brazil forward Raphinha.

Chelsea are understood to have been encouraged towards bids for both Manchester United’s Ronaldo and Paris St Germain’s Neymar through intermediaries.

Raheem Sterling
Chelsea hope to wrap up a move for Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling (Mike Egerton/PA).

New chairman and interim sporting director Todd Boehly is thought to have had his interest piqued by the star power of two of the global game’s most recognisable figures.

But Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be expected to have the top say on whether the Stamford Bridge club look to carry any initial interest further forward.

Manchester United’s stance is that 37-year-old Portugal talisman Ronaldo is not for sale, but new Blues chief Boehly is understood to have met with agent Jorge Mendes and talked on a number of different players.

Tuchel is understood to be a big admirer of Ronaldo’s clear talents, but Chelsea are pursuing a forward line and tactical approach based around fluidity and movement.

Romelu Lukaku’s struggles in Chelsea’s set-up under Tuchel could, therefore, point to similar potential issues with Ronaldo.

Premier League 21/22 Package
Thomas Tuchel is said to retain a good personal relationship with Neymar (Nick Potts/PA)

Neymar is another superstar understood to have designs on a move this summer, with Chelsea thought to have been offered a chance to move for the PSG forward.

Former PSG boss Tuchel is understood to retain a strong personal relationship with Neymar, with the pair having always got on well in a personal capacity.

But a Chelsea move for the 30-year-old would seem a long shot at this stage.

Raphinha’s first choice for a move from Leeds is understood to have been Barcelona for some time, but the Catalans are still to match Chelsea’s offer for the 25-year-old.

Chelsea are understood to continue to prize moves for Sterling and Raphinha over any other forwards, with the situations around Ronaldo and Neymar thought to be considered as separate from existing negotiations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]