Celebrities decry Independence Day revelry amid gun and abortion controversies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Celebrities decry Independence Day revelry amid gun and abortion controversies

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 5:28 am
Kim Kardashian, Jessica Chastain and Amanda Gorman are among the famous faces expressing concern at US Independence Day celebrations amid recent mass shooting and abortion rights controversies (Dennis Van Tine/PA)
Kim Kardashian, Jessica Chastain and Amanda Gorman are among the famous faces expressing concern at US Independence Day celebrations amid recent mass shooting and abortion rights controversies (Dennis Van Tine/PA)

Kim Kardashian, Jessica Chastain and Amanda Gorman are among the famous faces expressing concern at US Independence Day celebrations amid recent mass shooting and abortion rights controversies.

In Chicago at least six people were killed and dozens more were injured at a July 4 parade and reports of an active gunman were also reported in Philadelphia.

Sharing a new poem parodying the words to the US national anthem, Gorman, the poet who shot to fame following her performance at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, wrote on Twitter: “O say can we see, by the Gone’s early flight.

“What so loudly we failed at the mornlight’s past gleaming, Whose flawed stripes and strifed scars, through the perilous plight.

“Our wan hearts, we watched, stirred and valiantly screaming.

“And the rifle’s dread glare, bullets bursting in air, Gave truth in our sight that our flag was not spared.

“O say does that scar-mangled banner yet save Our land of the free and the home of the brave?”

Actress Rachel Brosnahan, who hails from Chicago’s Highland Park said she felt “sick to my stomach” following news of the mass shooting in her hometown.

It followed similiar incidents in the past  few months across the country, including in New York’s Buffalo, in Tulsa,Oklahoma, and in Uvalde in Texas.

There has also been significant backlash to the US Supreme Court’s decision to end the country’s constitutional right to abortion by overturning the historic Roe v Wade judgement.

Kardashian reshared a post to her Instagram story which read: “4th of July has been cancelled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, Women” and added a pointed-hand emoji to emphasise the statement.

Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain also tweeted sarcastically, posting a picture of herself with her middle fingers up.

“Happy ‘Independence’ Day from me and my reproductive rights,” she wrote.

Perry, who released the hit pop song Firework in 2010, wrote on Twitter: “‘Baby you’re a firework’ is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh.”

Sharing a sinister black and white video featuring a woman being dragged by armed guards, Madonna called for “a revolution”.