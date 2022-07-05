Hong Kong’s new leader John Lee stresses balance in easing Covid quarantine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hong Kong’s new leader John Lee stresses balance in easing Covid quarantine

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 7:26 am
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee (Kin Cheung/AP)
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee (Kin Cheung/AP)

Hong Kong’s new leader John Lee said he will work on easing restrictions for travellers while balancing the risks of a coronavirus outbreak overwhelming the health care system.

Hong Kong and mainland China are among the few places in the world that still quarantine arrivals to reduce the spread of the virus two-and-a-half years into the pandemic.

Most travellers going to Hong Kong are required to serve a seven-day mandatory quarantine at designated hotels.

Mr Lee, a former security official who was the only candidate in the election for Hong Kong’s chief executive, took office on Friday, succeeding Carrie Lam.

Hong Kong’s new Chief Executive John Lee leaves the podium after giving a speech following a swearing-in ceremony
Hong Kong’s new Chief Executive John Lee leaves the podium after giving a speech following a swearing-in ceremony (Selim Chtayti/Pool Photo/AP)

Speaking at his first press conference ahead of an executive council meeting on Tuesday, Mr Lee said Hong Kong is an “international city” and he is “conscious” of the need for Hong Kong to remain open and convenient to travellers.

“But it is also important that we address the risks at the same time so that we will maintain good balance,” he said.

Mr Lee said the city’s health minister is evaluating data to determine how the quarantine duration could be adjusted and will formulate options for Mr Lee to consider.

Covid-19 cases have been rising in Hong Kong, with more than 1,000 daily since mid-June, compared to just over a hundred daily in early May.

The city reported 1,841 new infections on Monday.





