In pictures: Oil wrestlers seek glory in Turkey’s centuries-old contest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

In pictures: Oil wrestlers seek glory in Turkey’s centuries-old contest

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 9:08 am Updated: July 5, 2022, 1:59 pm
A wrestler cools off as he competes during the 661st annual Historic Kirkpinar Oil Wrestling championship (Francisco Seco/AP)
A wrestler cools off as he competes during the 661st annual Historic Kirkpinar Oil Wrestling championship (Francisco Seco/AP)

It took nearly an hour of grappling with his opponent under the blazing Turkish sun for Cengizhan Simsek to win the tournament and join a long list of previous victors.

A very long list — this was the 661st Kirkpinar oil wrestling championship, taking place in western Edirne province.

Wrestlers compete during the 661st annual Historic Kirkpinar Oil Wrestling championship, in Edirne, northwestern Turkey
Wrestlers compete during the 661st annual Historic Kirkpinar Oil Wrestling championship, in Edirne, northwestern Turkey (Francisco Seco/AP)

In the festival, which is on Unesco’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, wrestlers cover themselves in olive oil, making it more difficult for opponents to grab each other.

The winner is the wrestler who makes his opponent’s back touch the ground — or his “belly face the sky”.

Wrestlers compete
(Francisco Seco/AP)
A wrestler is doused in oil by an ‘oiler’
A wrestler is doused in oil by an ‘oiler’ (Francisco Seco/AP)

With the cheers of thousands of spectators and the tunes of drums and zurna flutes ringing in his ears, 26-year-old Simsek, from the Mediterranean province of Antalya, was presented with the golden belt by sports minister Mehmet Kasapoglu.

“God granted me this. I thank God. I put the belt around my neck and fulfilled my dream,” Simsek said.

An injured wrestler is taken out on a stretcher
An injured wrestler is taken out on a stretcher (Francisco Seco/AP)
A wrestler celebrates
A wrestler celebrates (Francisco Seco/AP)

This year, more than 2,475 pehlivans – or wrestlers – registered for the event, the highest number ever, according to the official Anadolu news agency.

An exhausted wrestler lies on the ground after competing
An exhausted wrestler lies on the ground after competing (Francisco Seco/AP)

There were moments of joy, but also of tension. At one point, riot police were called in to secure the arena after wrestlers confronted judges under the scorching sun.

The festival reportedly started in the 1360s when legend says the second Ottoman sultan, Sultan Orhan, wanted to keep his soldiers fit and ready for battle. But oil wrestling has been practiced across the region for thousands of years.

Wrestlers compete
Wrestlers compete (Francisco Seco/AP)

The wrestlers are chosen among men who demonstrate moral character and must be invited by the Kirkpinar master. The invitation is delivered by sending a red-based candle to the nominated pehlivans at the beginning of March.

A young amateur wrestler is helped to recover
A young amateur wrestler is helped to recover (Francisco Seco/AP)

The wrestlers, wearing leather trousers called “kispet”, are covered in oil poured from a copper jug before the wrestling begins, and they engage in a highly ritualised procession to begin their bout. In the early stages of the tournament, dozens of wrestlers fight on a large grass arena.

The winner earns the title of “Baspehlivan” – or head wrestler. Simsek was crowned for the first time after defeating a clutch of established favourites.

Band members play traditional music
Band members play traditional music (Francisco Seco/AP)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]