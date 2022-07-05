Prosecutors: Two more suspects arrested over murder of crime reporter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Prosecutors: Two more suspects arrested over murder of crime reporter

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 9:52 am
Dutch crime reporter Peter de Vries (Peter Dejong/AP)
Two suspects in the murder of Dutch crime reporter Peter de Vries have been arrested overseas, prosecutors in the Netherlands have announced.

Tuesday’s news comes a day after the suspected “director” of the killing was detained.

The national prosecutor’s office said a 27-year-old man was arrested on the former Dutch Caribbean colony of Curaçao on Monday and a 26-year-old man was detained in Spain on the same day.

Both men are Dutch nationals who will be flown to the Netherlands.

The two were detained as part of the investigation into the person or people who ordered the killing of Mr De Vries, who was shot at close range on a busy Amsterdam street on July 6 last year.

Curacao
A 27-year-old man was arrested on the former Dutch Caribbean colony of Curaçao (Alamy/PA)

The campaigning journalist died nine days later at the age of 64.

Prosecutors did not give any detail of the identities of the new suspects or their alleged roles in the slaying.

On Monday, prosecutors announced that they had arrested a 27-year-old Polish man suspected of organising the hit.

Two other suspects — the alleged gunman and getaway driver — have stood trial in Amsterdam on a murder charge.

Judges are due to deliver their verdicts on July 14.

Prosecutors sought life sentences for both men.

Mr De Vries made his name as a crime journalist.

Later in his career, he campaigned tirelessly to resolve cold cases.

Before his shooting, Mr De Vries had been an adviser and confidant for a witness in the trial of the alleged leader and other members of a crime gang that police described as an “oiled killing machine”.

The witness’s brother and his lawyer were both murdered.

Prosecutors last month urged judges to convict the suspected gangland leader, Ridouan Taghi, of multiple murders and sentence him to life imprisonment.

Verdicts in his trial are expected next year.

Taghi has not been charged over Mr De Vries’ killing.

