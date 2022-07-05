Nato allies sign accession protocols for Sweden and Finland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nato allies sign accession protocols for Sweden and Finland

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 10:44 am
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (AP)

The 30 Nato allies have signed off on the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland, sending the membership bids of the two nations to the alliance capitals for legislative approvals.

The move further increases Russia’s strategic isolation in the wake of its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February.

Alliance secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said: “This is truly a historic moment for Finland, for Sweden and for Nato.”

The 30 ambassadors and permanent representatives formally approved the decisions of last week’s Nato summit when the alliance made the historic decision to invite Russia’s neighbour Finland and Scandinavian partner Sweden to join the military club.

A burned car and damaged residential buildings are seen in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine
The move will further increase Russia’s strategic isolation in the wake of its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February (Luhansk region military administration/AP)

Despite the agreement in the alliance, parliamentary approval in member state Turkey could still pose problems for their final inclusion as members.

Last week, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Ankara could still block the process if the two countries fail to fully meet Turkey’s demand to extradite terror suspects with links to outlawed Kurdish groups or the network of an exiled cleric accused of a failed 2016 coup in Turkey.

He said Turkey’s parliament could refuse to ratify the deal. This is a potent threat since Nato accession must be formally approved by all 30 member states, which gives each a blocking right.

Mr Stoltenberg said he expected no change of heart. “There were security concerns that needed to be addressed. And we did what we always do at Nato. We found common ground.”

Every alliance nation has different legislative challenges and procedures to deal with, and it could take several more months for the two countries to become official members.

“I look forward to a swift ratification process,” said Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has given the process added urgency. It will ensconce the two nations in the Western military alliance and give Nato more clout, especially in the face of Moscow’s military threat.

“We will be even stronger and our people will be even safer as we face the biggest security crisis in decades,” said Mr Stoltenberg.

Tuesday’s signing-off does bring both nations deeper into Nato’s fold already.

As close partners, they already attended some meetings that involved issues that immediately affected them.

As official invitees, they can attend all meetings of the ambassadors even if they do not yet have any voting rights.

