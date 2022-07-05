South Africa make 14 changes for second Test against Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
South Africa make 14 changes for second Test against Wales

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 12:30 pm
South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has refreshed his side for the second Test against Wales (Steve Haag/PA)
South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has refreshed his side for the second Test against Wales (Steve Haag/PA)

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has made 14 changes to his starting line-up for the second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein.

Experienced lock Eben Etzebeth, who will earn his 99th cap in Saturday’s clash, is the only member of the XV that began the Springboks’ 32-29 success in Pretoria last weekend to retain his place.

Nienaber has named a fresh-looking side that includes two uncapped players in outside back Kurt-Lee Arendse and number eight Evan Roos.

Handre Pollard will return to the South Africa side
Handre Pollard will return to the South Africa side (David Davies/PA)

Leicester-bound World Cup-winner Handre Pollard returns at fly-half in place of the out-of-form Elton Jantjies and takes over the captaincy from Siya Kolisi.

Former world player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit is also back in the team after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Hooker Malcolm Marx, prop Vincent Koch and utility back Damian Willemse are the only other players who were involved last week to be included in the latest squad, with all three named among the replacements.

Prop Ntuthuko Mchunu, lock Ruan Nortje, utility forward Deon Fourie and scrum-half Grant Williams are further potential debutants from the bench.

Nienaber said: “We said from the outset that we needed to strike a balance between giving our talented young players an opportunity to show what they can do at international level, and winning.

“If one looks at the balance between players who have played at this level and those who have performed consistently well for their franchises and clubs, I think we have a nice balance in this squad.

“Wales showed last week that they are fighters and can go for the full 80 minutes and we are expecting nothing different from them this week.

“This will certainly be a good test for the younger players in the group to measure themselves against some of the best players in Wales.”

The Springboks won a thrilling first Test last weekend
The Springboks won a thrilling first Test last weekend (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Wales pushed the world champions hard in a thrilling contest last week only to be beaten by a Willemse penalty from the final kick of the game.

Nienaber said: “Wales will certainly gain confidence from their performance last week, and I have no doubt they will feel aggrieved by the fact that they lost out so narrowly, so we know we have to produce a top-class performance to win this weekend.

“They are a team that keep going until the final whistle, so we expect them to push us to the limit, but we know what our standards are as a team, and every player knows what is expected of him.

“It is definitely going to take a full 80-minute effort to win the match and, if we do well, hopefully the result will take care of itself.”

South Africa, meanwhile, have confirmed they will play a midweek match against Bristol during their November tour of Europe. The Springboks, who are due to play Tests against Ireland, France, Italy and England on successive Saturdays, will also field a Select XV against the Bears at Ashton Gate on November 17. There are also plans to add two further fixtures to the itinerary.

