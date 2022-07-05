Manchester United sign Netherlands full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester United sign Netherlands full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 2:44 pm
Feyenoord’s Netherlands international Tyrell Malacia has joined Manchester United (David Davies/PA)
Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia has completed his move to Manchester United to become new manager Erik ten Hag’s first signing at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old Netherlands full-back, who is understood to have cost United 15million euros (£12.95million), plus 2million euros (£1.7million) in add-ons, has signed a deal which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026 with the option of a further 12 months.

Malacia made 136 appearances for Feyenoord and has been capped by his country at every level from Under-16s to the senior team.

The defender, who completed a medical at United’s Carrington training complex on Monday, told the club’s official website: “It’s an incredible feeling to have joined Manchester United.

“This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new team-mates and a tremendous manager leading us. I know from playing against his teams in the Eredivisie, the qualities that he has and what he demands of his players.

“Whilst I know that I am still young and will continue to develop, I can promise the United fans that I will leave everything on the pitch every time I pull on the red shirt.

“I’ll always be thankful to Feyenoord for all they have given to me and my family. None of this would be possible if it wasn’t for them.

“Now I’m ready to focus on the future with United and help my new club achieve success.”

Malacia had seemed set to join Ligue 1 side Lyon before United declared their hand to launch Ten Hag’s summer recruitment drive, and the PA news agency understands Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen could soon follow having verbally agreed to join the club.

Football director John Murtough said: “Tyrell is an exciting, dynamic young footballer with excellent experience for his age, including five seasons in the Eredivisie, a European final and full international honours for the Netherlands.

“We look forward to seeing him continue to develop under the guidance of Erik ten Hag and his coaching team in the years ahead.

“Everyone at Manchester United welcomes Tyrell to the club.”

